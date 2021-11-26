It’s that time of year again, when our thoughts turn to the joy of sharing and of Christmas time. As the Route 54 Cruiser Car Club thinks of Christmas, they have donated $600 to each of three area charities. They donate to the El Dorado Springs Christmas Basket Program, the Stockton area Ministerial Alliance and to the Eagle’s Vernon County Toy Drive located in Nevada.

Over the last 28 years the Cruisers have donated over $22,000 for the Christmas projects in El Dorado Springs, Stockton and Nevada areas. The money is used by each community for food and gifts for children. These families are blessed by the donations.

The funds we use for this project come from dues, show sponsorship, sales from t-shirts and other items. All together the Cruisers have donated over $74,000 back to these communities in the form of a $1,000 yearly scholarship in each community. Family emergencies (such as fires and medical emergencies and disasters top the list). These gifts are received by individuals who are touched by our generosity at a time when their lives are difficult.

Whether you enter the Route 54 Cruisers Car Show each May or just come to view the cars, stop and think how many lives the shows have touched through the years. This is why we give…Our special thanks to all our faithful sponsors and all who are involved in our endeavors.

Kent Fortney presents a check for $600 to Steve Wiseman with the El Dorado Springs Christmas Baskets.

Robert Guthrie and Mark Boch present a $600 check to Michael Tunnell, treasurer of the Stockton area Ministerial Alliance.

Al Fenske presents a check for $600 to Rick Smith on behalf of the Eagle’s Vernon County Toy Drive.