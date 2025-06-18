Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to illuminate local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information but cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun.

Family seeks answers: What’s the delay in the Alexzander Masters Murder Trial?

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A family member of the late James “Jimmy” Billings has reached out to The El Dorado Sun pleading for answers and justice. It’s been nearly three years since Billings was found deceased in his home on September 17, 2021 — the victim of a brutal killing that investigators say was confessed to by Alexzander Jade Masters. So, why is this case still making its way through the court system?

According to police and court records, the investigation led by the El Dorado Springs Police Department and assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol revealed that Billings died of blunt force trauma to the head. On October 6, 2021, Masters reportedly confessed to striking the victim with a blunt weapon after unlawfully entering his home.

Masters has since been in custody, but the wheels of justice have turned slowly. The current case was filed in early 2024, with multiple hearings continued, a change of judge, and various procedural filings delaying progress. As of now, a jury trial is tentatively scheduled for July 9–11, 2025, before Judge Troxell.

The most recent court activity, on June 12, 2025, confirmed that the case remains set for a jury trial, and a writ has been issued to transfer Masters from the Department of Corrections to Cedar County for attorney consultation on July 7. Prior to that, a pre-trial conference was delayed in March, and hearings were canceled due to courtroom unavailability and defense motions.

One significant complication appears to be the number of procedural steps necessary to ensure a fair trial — including heightened security settings to protect the jury pool in this rural community. The court noted that making the case publicly available prior to the verdict could influence potential jurors; thus, it restricted access to Missouri’s CaseNet until after the trial concluded.

Despite the serious nature of the charge — Murder in the Second Degree — justice has not yet come for the Billings family. With each court delay, the wound of loss is reopened.

As the community watches and waits, the burden now rests on the court and the prosecutor’s office to see this case through — with fairness but also with urgency.

The El Dorado Sun will continue to follow the case and share updates as the July jury trial approaches.

Spurgeon arrested after failing to appear in court

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Cedar County man with an ongoing assault case is back in custody following his failure to appear for a court-ordered phone conference earlier this month.

On June 11, 2025, Judge Dawson issued a $5,000 cash-only warrant for Gordon Charles Spurgeon, 62, after he failed to appear in court and did not comply with court-ordered evaluation meetings. His attorney, William Bearden, appeared by phone on his behalf, but Spurgeon did not participate.

Spurgeon was arrested later that same day and, as of press time, remains in the Cedar County Jail. It is not currently known when he will next appear before the judge.

The original charges stem from a January 2025 incident involving two counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of resisting arrest, all misdemeanors. He was initially taken into custody by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and later released on bond with conditions that included no contact with the victim, residence restrictions, and the surrender of all firearms.

Repeated delays have marked the case—some due to motions for a mental evaluation, others requested by the defense. A court-ordered mental examination was issued in April, but compliance has since been in question.

While a case management hearing had been scheduled for July 23, that date is now uncertain as Spurgeon awaits further direction from the court.

The El Dorado Sun will continue to monitor this case and provide updates as more information becomes available.

St. Clair Court sets November hearing in Johnson felony case

From the El Dorado Spring Newsroom

The criminal case against former Cedar County Chief Deputy Jason Johnson moved forward on Wednesday, June 12, with a court appearance in St. Clair County Circuit Court.

Johnson, who previously served in law enforcement in Cedar County, appeared before Judge Baker for a scheduled hearing. The state was represented by St. Clair County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Dysart, while Johnson appeared in person alongside his defense attorney, Josh Jones.

According to court records, the matter was continued and is now scheduled for a plea or trial setting on Nov. 6, 2025, at 9 a.m.

Johnson is facing four felony charges, including third-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree harassment, and armed criminal action. The charges stem from an incident in August 2024 that led to his arrest and release on a $5,000 surety bond posted by Dave Vinson Bail Bonds.

This case was originally filed in Cedar County but was later transferred to St. Clair County on a change of venue request.

Handling the prosecution is Daniel Dysart, who has developed a reputation for taking on serious felony cases in St. Clair County. In recent months, Dysart successfully prosecuted high-profile cases, including a 15-year sentence in a child sex trafficking case and a 20-year sentence in a first-degree rape conviction. His office is known for securing convictions in complex cases involving vulnerable victims.

The El Dorado Sun has been closely following the developments in this case and will continue to provide updates as it progresses through the courts. For readers following this story, the next significant hearing is scheduled for early November, when a final decision is expected regarding whether the case will proceed to trial or conclude with a plea agreement.

When a mugshot says it all

From the El Dorado Sun Newsroom

A man with a long record of run-ins with the law was back behind bars this week after allegedly assaulting a Cedar County Chief Deputy during a dangerous and chaotic incident in Stockton. And while the suspect’s charges are serious, what’s raising eyebrows is his mugshot — grinning as none of it matters. But it does matter. Because what happened could have ended much worse. According to the probable cause statement, the incident began with a call at approximately 9:16 p.m. on June 10. A maroon sedan was seen doing donuts on Ward Street. Witnesses reported loud yelling and reckless behavior — possibly even striking a dog. This wasn’t some harmless joyride. It was erratic. Dangerous. And it was Alan Leviathan Reistad behind the wheel.

When Chief Deputy Clay Jeffries located the car on Skyline Street, Reistad appeared heavily intoxicated and unsteady. When questioned, he lied — claiming he hadn’t been on Ward Street. Moments later, when told he was being detained, he turned and ran for the door of a residence, slamming it into the deputy. Then things turned violent.

Deputy Jeffries followed Reistad inside. The suspect hit him in the face, kicked him in the groin, and wrestled to grab his Taser during the struggle. Multiple drive-stuns were deployed before backup officers arrived and helped bring the situation under control. Reistad refused to take a breath test and continued to resist every step of the way.

He’s now charged with Felony DWI – Persistent Offender Resisting/Interfering with Arrest, Fourth-Degree Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer (Special Victim); he is being held on a $15,000 cash-only bond. The case is being prosecuted by Ty Gaither and is assigned to Judge Dawson.

Our View: Let’s be honest: this could have been much worse. One wrong move. One missed backup call. One more hit to the head — and we’d be reporting on something much worse.

We’re not here to discredit our court system. But we are here to say this: it’s our deputies who are showing up. It’s our law enforcement officers who are getting kicked, spit on, and dragged into fights — not in theory, but.

Reistad isn’t new to the system. He’s been in front of multiple Cedar County judges, facing DWIs, resisting arrest, and more. And still, he keeps coming back through the same courtroom doors.

At what point do we say “enough”?

To the citizens reading this: If we don’t take care of our law enforcement officers — if we keep turning a blind eye while they absorb the blows — then we’re all less safe. Full stop.

This is Cedar County. We protect our own. We value our law. And we’re not afraid to say it: It’s not just a close call — it’s a warning shot.

Listen and hear us loud without law enforcement; we don’t have a law.

And without law, we don’t have a community worth calling home.

Lockwood man with long criminal history booked again in Cedar County

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Lockwood man with a lengthy and well-documented criminal history is back behind bars after being booked into the Cedar County Jail on Sunday, June 16. As of press time, jail officials have not yet released the reason for his latest arrest.

According to court records reviewed by The El Dorado Sun, Howard B. Stump, 45, has been a repeat offender in the Dade County court system for more than two decades. His criminal history includes multiple felony convictions, failure-to-appear warrants, and repeated bond violations.

Stump was convicted of two felonies in August 2023, stemming from a theft and burglary case originally filed in 2021. He pleaded guilty in Dade County Circuit Court to:

• Stealing – $750 or more

• Burglary – 2nd Degree

According to court documents, both crimes occurred on September 15, 2021, and were investigated by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office in Greenfield.

Stump was sentenced on August 4, 2023, by the court to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for the stealing charge and four years for burglary, with court costs ordered. These sentences were handed down concurrently.

Prior to those convictions, Stump had already been sentenced in May 2022 to 90 days in jail and $150 in restitution for misdemeanor stealing in a separate case. That case included multiple delays, failure-to-appear warrants, and extensive rescheduling of hearings. He was represented by attorney Peter Bender and prosecuted by Dade County Prosecutor Kaitlin Greenwade.

His earliest documented criminal filing in the Missouri Case.net system dates back to 2000, with additional misdemeanor charges in 2021.

Stump’s repeated arrests and court appearances have made him a familiar figure to law enforcement and the courts in southwest Missouri. As of Monday, June 17, he remained in custody at the Cedar County Jail awaiting further proceedings.

The Sun will continue to track developments in his current arrest and any new charges that may be filed in Cedar County.