Springfield man held in Cedar County Jail on multiple warrants

As of press time, 29-year-old Jordan McPhetridge of Springfield is being held in the Cedar County Jail on multiple outstanding warrants.

According to information available on the Cedar County Jail website, McPhetridge was booked on July 22 following his arrest by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office. He faces two charges of possession of a controlled substance, along with a charge of driving while revoked or suspended, first offense. All charges stem from warrants issued in connection with alleged offenses dating back to November 2023.

No bond has been set at this time.

McPhetridge remains in custody pending further court proceedings.

Fair Grove man held in Cedar County Jail following warrant arrest, resisting charge

At the time of press, a Fair Grove man remains in custody at the Cedar County Jail after being arrested on a felony warrant and later charged with resisting arrest.

Robert Dean Quintin Hopkins, 48, was taken into custody by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office on July 25. He was booked into jail shortly before 9 a.m. and is currently being held on his own recognizance. Hopkins is classified as a maximum-security inmate due to violent charge history, including a pending charge of resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony.

Court records show the charge stems from a September 2024 incident in Greenfield, Missouri, during which Hopkins fled from law enforcement attempting to arrest him on an outstanding felony warrant from Webster County. According to the probable cause statement, Hopkins refused verbal commands, attempted to flee on foot, and was ultimately subdued by a taser deployed by a Dade County deputy.

The warrant from Webster County, active at the time of the Greenfield incident, was related to alleged offenses including possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Following the September incident, Hopkins failed to appear in court on multiple occasions, resulting in additional warrants being issued in both December 2024 and April 2025.

Hopkins appeared by video for a case management conference on July 28, at which the court granted an own recognizance bond after noting that he had been in custody for eight days without the court being notified. The hearing was continued, and a new court date is scheduled for August 12, 2025, at 10 a.m. before Judge Gary A. Troxell in Dade County.

Jerico Springs man booked into Cedar County Jail on Driving Charge

As of press time, a Jerico Springs man remains in custody at the Cedar County Jail following his arrest late Friday evening, July 25.

According to the Cedar County Jail website, 26-year-old Scotty Greathouse was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant related to a charge of driving while revoked or suspended (first offense). He was booked into the jail at approximately 9:11 p.m.

Greathouse’s bond has been set at $2,500 cash only. No scheduled release date was listed on the jail’s public records as of Monday morning.

This information was obtained from the publicly accessible inmate roster of the Cedar County Jail.