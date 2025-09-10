Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

El Dorado Springs man held amid pattern of dismissed and delayed cases

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Roger Kent Partridge, 49, of El Dorado Springs, was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Sept. 7, 2025, by Officer Schlup of the El Dorado Springs Police Department. He is classified as a medium-level inmate facing sex offense allegations involving an adult and child. As of press time, Partridge remained held at the jail.

Court records show a lengthy history of cases against Partridge.

In August 2025, El Dorado Springs Municipal Judge Greg Beydler presided over proceedings where Partridge faced a nuisance violation related to property declared junk at 312 S. Kirkpatrick. Prosecutor James Race Leiber filed the citation. Partridge pleaded not guilty in July, and the case was later certified for jury trial.

In September 2024, Partridge again appeared before Judge Beydler on charges including speeding 6–10 mph over the posted 35 mph limit. Prosecutor M. Blane Baker filed the case. A jury trial was scheduled following Partridge’s entry of a not guilty plea.

Also in 2024, Partridge faced a separate case involving failure to provide proof of financial responsibility when requested by an officer. The matter was handled through El Dorado Springs Municipal Court under Judge Beydler, with Baker serving as prosecutor.

Earlier civil matters include a 2022 case filed by Portfolio Recovery Associates, dismissed without prejudice by Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Pyle. Attorney Michael Nicolas Chalhoub represented the plaintiff. That same year, Partridge represented himself in the case, and attorney John Kizer also appeared for the plaintiff during hearings.

In 2020, Cedar County Memorial Hospital filed a petition against Partridge, represented by attorney John Wesley Housley. Judge Thomas Pyle presided, and Judge Troxell later handled parts of the docket. Attorney Peter Lee also appeared in the case. Ultimately, the matter was dismissed after multiple continuances and failed service attempts.

The record shows a pattern of cases that are either dismissed, rescheduled, or extended over time.

It raises a larger question for the community: What is the point of having a justice system if offenders are repeatedly cycled through without lasting accountability? Is the justice system simply overwhelmed and under-resourced, or is it, in fact, broken?

As of publication, Partridge remains incarcerated at the Cedar County Jail pending further court proceedings.

Strafford man held in Cedar County Jail on trespassing and theft charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Joseph Pippin, 38, was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Sept. 6 following his arrest by Deputy Bryant of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.

Pippin is facing charges of second-degree trespassing and stealing. According to jail records, the trespassing charge stems from an incident on September 6. Court records show that Pippin also has an active case for theft, for which he failed to appear in court on August 21. A $2,500 cash or surety bond was set in that case.

The most recent arrest resulted in a 24-hour hold with no bond initially set. As of press time, Pippin remained in custody at the Cedar County Jail under a medium-level classification for theft and burglary.

Pippin’s case is moving forward in Cedar County Circuit Court, though details of the proceedings have not yet been finalized.

Cases such as this continue to raise questions about the effectiveness of the justice system. When defendants are repeatedly arrested and fail to appear in court, it places added strain on law enforcement, prosecutors, and the courts themselves. The larger issue becomes whether the system is truly providing accountability, or if gaps in enforcement allow repeat offenders to cycle back through without meaningful consequence.

Patalsky arrested on rape warrant

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Jacob Patalsky, of El Dorado Springs, was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Sept. 6 following his arrest by Officer Gerall of the El Dorado Springs Police Department. Patalsky is facing charges of first-degree rape stemming from an alleged offense reported on June 4.

According to court records, warrants were issued and served on Sept. 5. No bond has been set. As of press time, Patalsky remained held in the Cedar County Jail.

The case has been filed in Cedar County Circuit Court, where the prosecutor will proceed with formal charges. A judge will be assigned at the arraignment stage.

El Dorado Springs man held on trespassing, past theft conviction surfaces

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Kenneth Bluford Voss, 44, of El Dorado Springs, was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Sept. 4 following his arrest by the El Dorado Springs Police Department on a first-degree trespassing charge. Court records show a warrant had been issued for failure to appear in connection with the case. His bond was set at $500 cash only.

The case is being prosecuted by Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney Ty Steven Gaither, with earlier filings handled by Prosecutor James Race Leiber. Judge Jacob Michael Dawson presided over Voss’ initial appearance in July, when the trespassing charge was first filed.

This is not Voss’s first encounter with the courts in recent months. On May 18, 2025, he was charged with stealing by ordinance violation, stemming from an incident in which he was accused of using electricity without permission. On Aug. 5, Voss entered a guilty plea in El Dorado Springs Municipal Court and was sentenced by Judge Greg Beydler to pay a $100 fine plus court costs.

Voss also failed to appear for a court hearing on Aug. 20, prompting Judge Dawson to issue a warrant with a $500 cash-only bond. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed the warrant.

As of press time, Voss remained held in the Cedar County Jail.

Rural Justice Report: Robert Walter held on new charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Robert Walter, 62, was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Sept. 4 following his arrest by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. Walter is charged with failing to register as a sex offender.

Court records show Walter was previously convicted on Sept. 11, 2023, after pleading guilty to the same offense. He was sentenced by the court to three years in the Department of Corrections, with the sentence suspended, and placed on five years of probation under the supervision of the Board of Probation and Parole in Jefferson City. The sentence was issued under the authority of Judge David R. Munton.

Walter’s probation status is now under review. A probation violation hearing is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. before Judge Munton at the Cedar County Courthouse.

In addition to the failure to register case, Walter faces a separate charge of trespass — second or subsequent offense — stemming from incidents in El Dorado Springs. Prosecutor James Race Leiber filed information on Sept. 3, 2025, alleging Walter entered property at 1611 S. Main after being formally trespassed. An initial appearance on this charge is scheduled for September 16, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. in El Dorado Springs Municipal Court before Judge Greg Beydler.

As of press time, Walter remained in custody at the Cedar County Jail.

Cedar County man jailed again as probation hearings mount

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Christian Myers, 33, was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Sept. 4 on multiple felony warrants tied to earlier cases in Cedar County Circuit Court, authorities said. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. No bond was set; the court lists a court-ordered hold.

Court records show Myers’ current custody stems from a series of felony cases filed between 2020 and 2021. Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither is listed for the State. Hearings and rulings were held before Associate Circuit Judge Thomas G. Pyle and Circuit Judge David R. Munton, with defense appearances at various stages by William J. Bearden, Frank T. Yankoviz, Madison Touchstone, and, more recently, Stuart Paul Huffman.

The earliest case in this set began in March 2020, when prosecutors charged Myers in a second-degree burglary matter. He was served on March 7 and appeared on March 9; after a bond-reduction hearing two days later, the court released him on his own recognizance with orders to reappear. Through spring and summer 2020, settings were repeatedly moved amid statewide pandemic orders and scheduling conflicts.

A separate case filed Nov. 4, 2020, alleged Myers escaped or attempted to escape from custody while under arrest for a felony. At a Nov. 4 case-management conference, Judge Pyle raised bond to $10,000 cash or surety after noting an escape incident reported during transport to Cedar County Memorial Hospital. Myers waived a preliminary hearing later that month, and the case was bound over to circuit.

Additional charges were filed in 2021, including a June complaint related to an alleged burglary and a felony theft count, as well as a July complaint for receiving stolen property. Warrants issued July 1 carried a $15,000 cash-or-surety bond and were served the same day by El Dorado Springs police. By late August 2021, Myers had waived preliminary hearings, and the felony matters were sent to the presiding division.

The felony cases were resolved with guilty pleas in late 2020 and again on Dec. 12, 2022. Judge Munton imposed Department of Corrections sentences on several counts but suspended execution of those sentences and placed Myers on supervised probation—four years DOC (SES) with five years’ probation in the 2020 burglary case; two years DOC (SES) with probation for the 2020 escape case; and seven years DOC (SES) with five years’ probation on the 2021 burglary and stealing case, ordered consecutive to one Cedar County case and concurrent with a separate case listed as 21AC-CR00498-01. The court also ordered $1,272.57 in restitution and assessed statutory costs. The State dismissed one count at sentencing in 2022, consistent with its recommendation.

In late 2024, probation-violation proceedings began to unfold in the 2021 case. Judge Munton issued a capias on May 2, 2025, after reviewing violation reports. Contested hearings were set and continued through the summer. On Aug. 11, 2025, the court reset the matter for a Sept. 8 contested violation hearing. Gaither appears for the State; Huffman has entered for the defense.

As of press time, Myers remained held at the Cedar County Jail.

Rural Justice Report: Travis Tue facing felony trial

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Bolivar man is awaiting trial in Cedar County Circuit Court on a felony charge of tampering with a motor vehicle.

Travis Tue, 45, was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Sept. 3, 2025, after being taken into custody by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. Court records show Tue is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree, a class D felony under Missouri law, stemming from an alleged incident on June 2, 2024.

The case is being prosecuted by Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither and is assigned to Circuit Judge David R. Munton. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. at the Cedar County Courthouse. A jury trial is set for Oct. 2–3.

Court filings reflect a lengthy series of continuances and hearings in 2024 and 2025, including multiple writs of habeas corpus, arraignment proceedings, and case management conferences. Tue, represented by attorney Marshall Miller, has remained in custody throughout much of the case, with hearings frequently held via video conference.

He entered a not guilty plea in November 2024, waiving formal arraignment before Judge Munton. Since then, defense counsel has requested continuances, and the case was repeatedly reset for plea and trial settings before ultimately being placed on the jury trial docket this fall.

As of press time, Tue was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.