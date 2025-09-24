Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun.

Cedar County Jail holds a man with a prior escape conviction

Joseph Lee Pope, 46, of Springfield, was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Sept. 19 on a charge of driving while intoxicated – persistent offender.

Court records show Pope has a prior felony conviction for escape or attempted escape from custody with a deadly weapon. In November 2024, Pope entered guilty pleas in Dade County Circuit Court before Judge Munton. He was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on each count, with the execution of the sentence suspended, and placed on five years of supervised probation. Prosecuting Attorney Marcy Florence Greenwade handled the case.

Since that time, Pope has faced multiple probation violation filings in 2025. A warrant for failure to appear was issued in April after he missed a probation hearing. In June, records noted he was being held in the Greene County Jail.

At the time of his most recent arrest, bond had not been set. As of press time, Pope remained in custody at the Cedar County Jail.

Stockton man charged in theft of store scanner; prior felonies resulted in probation

Corey A. Eubanks, 39, of Stockton, was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Sept. 18 on a felony stealing charge after a Family Dollar/Dollar Tree manager reported a handheld scanner missing and security video allegedly showed a man pocketing the device on Sept. 9, according to a probable cause statement filed in Cedar County Circuit Court. The portable data terminal was valued at “just over $1,000,” the statement says. Probation and Parole officers identified Eubanks from security images, and deputies later arrested him, records show. As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office announced Sept. 19 that Associate Circuit Judge Dawson issued a felony warrant for Eubanks in connection with the case. The charge is listed as felony stealing, with a bond set at $25,000 cash only. Chief Deputy Clay Jeffries said the warrant was the result of “the proactive work of Deputy Little and the valuable assistance of the community,” thanking citizens for tips that helped move the case forward.

Court records indicate Eubanks pleaded guilty on Aug. 11 in two separate Cedar County cases to second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance. Circuit Judge Munton imposed seven-year Department of Corrections sentences in each case but suspended execution of the sentences, placing Eubanks on five years of supervised probation. Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither represented the state, and defense attorney Keegan L. Whipple represented Eubanks.

Missouri law allows a judge to suspend a prison sentence and order probation after a guilty plea or conviction. If probation is violated, the court can review the case and impose the original sentence. The decision to grant probation is made by the court, often following a plea agreement and prosecutor recommendation.

Some in the community have questioned why probation was granted in the August cases, given Eubanks’ criminal history. Sentencing decisions in Missouri rest with the judge under statutory guidelines, and each case is weighed individually.

In addition to the new theft case, records show Eubanks has a pending misdemeanor theft case from March 31. Civil court records also show an August landlord-tenant filing naming Eubanks and a co-defendant; hearings in that matter are set on the associate docket with attorney Janae Leah Graham representing the plaintiff.

Eubanks remains presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Court dates are subject to change.

Jerico Springs man arrested on drug and firearm charges

Michael Lester Ritchhart, 60, of Jerico Springs, was taken into custody Sept. 18 following a joint operation by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, the Midwest Missouri Career Criminal and Drug Task Force, Barton County authorities, and the county’s Special Response Team.

Ritchhart faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, and a separate count of failing to display plates on a motor vehicle or trailer. He was arrested after law enforcement executed a search warrant at a residence on East B Highway in Jerico Springs.

During the search, investigators located methamphetamine, a digital scale, plastic baggies, and a loaded .357 revolver concealed beneath a towel. Officers also recovered a wallet containing Ritchhart’s Missouri identification card.

Court records show Ritchhart has previously faced charges in Dade County, including a warrant for delivery of a controlled substance and escape from custody. He has also been cited for failure to appear in prior cases involving driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender.

On Sept. 19, Ritchhart appeared before Judge Dawson via Webex while in custody. Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither filed the felony complaints in Cedar County Circuit Court. Ritchhart applied for representation by the public defender. Judge Dawson scheduled a bond reduction hearing for Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. at the Cedar County Courthouse.

As of press time, Ritchhart remained in custody at the Cedar County Jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

Gold City man faces multiple felony charges after armed standoff

Tony Duaine Phillips, 46, of Gold City, was taken into custody Sept. 17 by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office following a reported armed confrontation with deputies. Phillips is facing multiple felony charges, including assault in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.

According to a probable cause statement filed by Deputy A. Baldwin with the Dade County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Phillips’ residence on Sept. 12. Shortly after arriving, deputies reported hearing a gunshot. Phillips then exited his home carrying a rifle and, despite repeated commands, allegedly assumed a shooting stance and aimed in the direction of law enforcement. He later retreated, placed the weapon down, and surrendered without further incident. A .22-caliber rifle loaded with 15 rounds was recovered.

On Sept. 15, Dade County Prosecuting Attorney Marcy Florence Greenwade filed a criminal complaint, probable cause statement, and supporting documents. Circuit Judge Troxell scheduled Phillips’ arraignment for Sept. 22 in Dade County Circuit Court.

Court records show a warrant was served on Phillips on Sept. 17 by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Department. He is being held without bond on a capias warrant.

As of press time, Phillips remained in custody at the Cedar County Jail.