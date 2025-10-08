Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

Davis Long arrested in Vernon County; Cedar County case still pending

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Davis Long was arrested Thursday night in Vernon County on a felony stalking charge, accused of being too close to children he was prohibited from contacting. He is currently being held in the Vernon County Jail, according to court records.

The arrest comes just days after the Cedar County Circuit Court amended the bond conditions in a separate case for Long. On Sept. 26, 2025, Judge Brandon B. Fisher granted a motion filed by Long’s attorney, Charles Watson, removing Long from house arrest while maintaining electronic monitoring.

In that motion, Watson argued that house arrest and electronic monitoring were “redundant conditions of release” and highlighted contradictions in the accuser’s claims, including recanted allegations, school records showing the accuser was in class during alleged abuse, and employment records that contradicted timelines provided. Watson wrote that “the alleged victim’s veracity is zero,” citing what he described as false statements to law enforcement.

Judge Fisher has since noted in a docket entry that Long faces the new Vernon County charge.

The Cedar County case, State of Missouri vs. Davis Long (Case No. 25CD-CR00140-01), remains ongoing as the Vernon County charge proceeds.

Cedar County deputies arrest Branson man on probation violation charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Jeremy Lingar, 21, of Branson, was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Sept. 29, 2025, at 11:25 a.m. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office arrested him on a warrant for violating his probation. According to court records, the warrant was issued on Oct. 1, 2025. The arresting officer was identified as Officer Richard, badge number 165. Lingar is classified as a medium-level court-ordered hold. Bond has not been set.

Court proceedings in this matter are being handled in Cedar County, with Circuit Judge Thomas P. Munton presiding. Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither is prosecuting the case.

A review of Missouri Case.net and prior docket entries shows no record of previous criminal convictions or active cases for Lingar in Cedar County or other surrounding jurisdictions.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

Correction: Rush formerly worked in the Cedar County Jail, not as a deputy

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

In a story published last week titled “Rural Justice Update: Rush cases move toward October hearings,” The El Dorado Springs Sun incorrectly referred to Michael Shane Rush Jr. as a former Cedar County deputy. Rush was employed in the Cedar County Jail and was not a deputy. We regret the error.