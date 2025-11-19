Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

Greenfield man jailed on paraphernalia charge, outstanding drug warrant

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Greenfield man was taken into custody Thursday after the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested him on drug-related charges, including a controlled substance warrant issued more than two years ago.

According to jail records, Devin Smukowski, 32, was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Nov. 13 at 10:56 p.m.

Smukowski was arrested on a 24-hour probable cause to hold for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Records show the offense and arrest both occurred on Nov. 13, and no bond had been set as of the booking.

He was also taken into custody on an active warrant for possession of a controlled substance stemming from an offense dated March 14, 2023. The warrant carried a capias bond.

The arresting agency in both matters was the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

As of press time, Smukowski was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

Controlled substance warrant results in arrest of 57-year-old stockton woman

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Stockton woman was arrested Wednesday evening on a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance, according to jail records.

Kellie Martinez, 57, was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Nov. 12 at 7:16 p.m. following her arrest by Stockton police. Records show that the warrant was issued on October 3.

Martinez is being held on a cash-only bond of $20,000.

As of press time, Martinez was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

Stockton man arrested on felony domestic assault, resisting charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Stockton man was taken into custody Monday on two felony warrants, including domestic assault and resisting arrest, according to jail records.

Cole Hipskind, 30, was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Nov. 10 at 6:15 p.m. after being arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. Records show Hipskind is charged with third-degree domestic assault, with a scheduled court appearance set for Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. He is being held on a $5,000 cash or surety bond in that case.

Hipskind was also arrested on a separate warrant for resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony. In that case, the bond was listed as “other” with no amount specified.

As of press time, Hipskind was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

Stockton man jailed on long-standing felony escape-aid warrant

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Stockton man was arrested Monday on a felony warrant accusing him of aiding the escape of a prisoner, according to jail records.

Jonathon Halcon, 28, was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Nov. 10 at 3:40 p.m. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

Records indicate that the warrant was originally issued on October 4, 2018. Bond had not been set as of the booking.

As of press time, Halcon was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

Springfield woman jailed on first-degree tampering charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Springfield woman was arrested earlier this month on a felony warrant for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, according to jail records.

Leslie South, 43, was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Nov. 4 at 3:34 p.m. The arrest was made by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office.

Records indicate that the warrant was issued on January 12, 2024. No bond had been set as of the booking.

As of press time, South was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.