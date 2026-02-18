Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

El Dorado Springs man arrested on theft warrant

A 34-year-old El Dorado Springs man was arrested Feb. 15 on a warrant related to a theft charge, according to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.

Wesley Shifflett was taken into custody by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked the afternoon of Feb. 15. Records show the charge stems from an alleged stealing/larceny offense connected to a December 2025 incident.

Shifflett is being held on a cash-only bond set at $131.50. As of the most recent available records, no release date had been listed. Authorities classify the case as a theft and burglary-related offense. The individual is still being held at the Cedar County Jail at the time of press.

Greenfield woman arrested on first-degree assault, weapon charges

A 33-year-old Greenfield woman was arrested Feb. 14 on multiple felony charges, including first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action, according to the Dade County Sheriff’s Office.

Evelyn Barrera was taken into custody Feb. 14 and booked later that evening. Records show the charges stem from an incident the same day and include allegations of first-degree assault involving serious physical injury or a special victim.

Authorities also listed charges of unlawful use of a weapon for carrying a concealed firearm and armed criminal action. The assault charge is being held under a capias warrant, while the weapons-related charges were listed under a 24-hour probable cause hold.

Bond information was not listed for the weapons and armed criminal action charges. No release date had been recorded as of the most recent available information.

Jail records classify the case under violent charges and domestic assault-related offenses. The individual is still being held at the Cedar County Jail at the time of press.

El Dorado Springs woman arrested on multiple traffic-related warrants

A 43-year-old El Dorado Springs woman was arrested Feb. 13 on multiple outstanding warrants tied to traffic-related offenses, according to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.

Leah Morin was taken into custody and booked the afternoon of Feb. 13. Records show the warrants stem from incidents in 2025 and include allegations of operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license and exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 miles per hour.

Two of the listed charges involve operating a vehicle without a valid license on separate dates. Bond was set at $1,000 cash only for two of the warrants, while no bond had been set on another charge, according to jail records.

No release date had been listed as of the most recent available information. Authorities classify the case as a traffic-related offense.

The individual is still being held at the Cedar County Jail at the time of press.

Dunnegan woman arrested on drug possession, traffic warrants

A 53-year-old Dunnegan woman was arrested in connection with a drug possession charge and a traffic-related warrant, according to law enforcement records.

Heather Fox was taken into custody following a Feb. 10 incident and booked later that evening. Records show she faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance stemming from the same date.

Authorities also listed a warrant for failing to signal or giving an improper signal when stopping or turning.

Bond on the drug possession charge was set at $25,000 cash only. The traffic-related warrant also lists a cash-only bond, with no amount specified in available records.

No release date had been listed as of the most recent available information. Jail records classify the case under drug possession-related offenses. The individual is still being held at the Cedar County Jail at the time of press.

Milo man arrested on first-degree property damage charge

A 26-year-old Milo man was arrested Feb. 10 on a charge of first-degree property damage, according to law enforcement records.

Stephen Cox was taken into custody and booked the evening of Feb. 10. Records show the charge stems from an alleged July 2025 incident.

The case is listed with a failure-to-appear status, and no bond had been set as of the most recent available information.

Authorities classify the case as a property damage and related disturbance offense. No release date had been recorded.

The individual is still being held at the Cedar County Jail at the time of press.

Dadeville man arrested on drug possession charge after failure to appear

A 57-year-old Dadeville man was arrested Feb. 10 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance following a failure to appear, according to the Dade County Sheriff’s Office.

Willbur Irwin was taken into custody and booked late the morning of Feb. 10. Records show the charge stems from an alleged October 2023 incident.

The case is listed with a failure-to-appear status, and no bond had been set as of the most recent available information.

Authorities classify the case under drug possession-related offenses. No release date had been recorded.

The individual is still being held at the Cedar County Jail at the time of press.