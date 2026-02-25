Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

Lamar woman arrested on drug possession warrant

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A 32-year-old Lamar woman was taken into custody Saturday evening on an outstanding warrant related to a drug possession charge, according to Barton County authorities.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tesla Cryer on Feb. 22. Jail records indicate she is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The warrant lists an offense date of March 25, 2025. Bond has been set at $2,500 cash only.

Cryer was booked into the Barton County Jail at approximately 7:54 p.m. She is classified as a medium-level inmate for drug possession or use. As of the latest available information, no release date has been listed.

At the time of press, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

El Dorado Springs man arrested on multiple bad check warrants

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A 33-year-old El Dorado Springs man was arrested Thursday on multiple outstanding warrants related to passing bad checks, according to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Ohman was taken into custody by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 20. Jail records show four separate warrants for passing bad checks, with offense dates listed between Aug. 18 and Aug. 22, 2020.

Bond has been set at $500 on each count. One warrant requires a cash-only bond, while the remaining three allow cash or surety.

Ohman was booked into the Cedar County Jail at approximately 5:16 p.m. He is classified as a medium-level inmate for theft or burglary-related offenses. As of the latest information available, no release date has been posted.

At the time of press, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

Woman arrested in Dade County on drug trafficking warrant

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A 38-year-old woman was taken into custody last week on felony drug charges, according to the Dade County Sheriff’s Office.

Megan Bowles was arrested Feb. 19 on warrants alleging second-degree drug trafficking and delivery of a controlled substance. The warrants list an offense date of Feb. 19, 2026.

Bowles was booked into custody shortly after midnight on Feb. 20. Jail records indicate no bond has been set on the trafficking charge. Bond information on the second charge was listed as “other,” with no monetary amount specified.

She is classified as a medium-level inmate for drug-related offenses. As of the most recent information available, no release date has been posted.

At the time of press, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

Everton man arrested on drug trafficking warrants in Dade County

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A 29-year-old Everton man was arrested last week on felony drug charges, according to records from the Dade County Sheriff’s Office.

Caleb Gilmore was taken into custody Feb. 19 on warrants alleging second-degree drug trafficking and delivery of a controlled substance. The listed offense date for both charges is Feb. 19, 2026.

Gilmore was booked into the Dade County Jail shortly after midnight on Feb. 20. Jail records indicate no bond has been set on the trafficking charge. Bond information on the second charge was listed as “other,” with no dollar amount specified.

He is classified as a medium-level inmate for drug-related offenses. As of the most recent information available, no release date has been posted.

At the time of press, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

Lockwood woman arrested on drug possession warrant

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A 20-year-old Lockwood woman was arrested this week on an outstanding warrant alleging drug possession, according to Cedar County authorities.

Zoey Cahill was taken into custody Feb. 19 following a Stockton city arrest. The warrant lists an offense date of Feb. 18, 2026.

Cahill was booked into the Cedar County Jail at approximately 11:44 p.m. Bond has been set at $20,000 cash only.

She is classified as a medium-level inmate for drug possession or use. As of the latest available information, no release date has been listed.

At the time of press, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

Buffalo man arrested on assault and careless driving warrants

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A 19-year-old Buffalo man was arrested Feb. 16 on outstanding warrants related to assault and a traffic offense, according to area law enforcement records.

Ethan Layne Stephenson was taken into custody on a warrant alleging fourth-degree assault and a separate warrant alleging operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident. The listed offense date for both charges is Dec. 1, 2024.

Stephenson was booked into custody at approximately 10:46 a.m. Bond has been set at $1,000 cash or surety on the assault charge. Bond information on the traffic-related charge was listed as “other,” with no dollar amount specified.

Court records show Stephenson is scheduled to appear Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.

He is classified as a maximum-level inmate due to violent or domestic assault-related charges. As of the latest information available, no release date has been posted.

At the time of press, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.