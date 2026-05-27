Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

Chris Menter jailed on suspended license warrant

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Stockton man was taken into custody on May 23 on an outstanding warrant alleging that he drove while his license was revoked or suspended.

Chris Menter, 52, was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 1:51 a.m. Court records show Menter is charged with driving while revoked or suspended. The alleged offense date is listed as Dec. 8, 2025.

Bond in the case was set at $300 cash only.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

Gabrielle Strunk jailed on drug, dwi, and repeat driving-without-license charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Warrensburg woman was taken into custody on May 21 on multiple warrants alleging drug possession, driving while intoxicated, and repeated driving without a valid license.

Gabrielle Lea-Ann Strunk, 30, was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 12:30 p.m. Court records show Strunk is charged with operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, third or subsequent offense; possession of a controlled substance; and driving while intoxicated.

The alleged offense date for all three charges is listed as April 25, 2026. Bond in the case was set at $10,000, cash only, on the driving without a license charge. No bond amounts were listed for the remaining charges at the time of booking.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

River Stephens jailed on burglary, assault, and armed criminal action charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Greenfield man was taken into custody on May 19 on multiple felony warrants alleging burglary, assault, and armed criminal action.

River John Stephens, 18, was arrested by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 5:17 p.m. Court records show Stephens is charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, and armed criminal action. The alleged offense date for all three charges is listed as May 17, 2026.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

Austin Rust jailed on felony conspiracy charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Greenfield man was taken into custody on May 19 on a felony warrant alleging conspiracy to commit a serious felony offense.

Austin Rust, 54, was arrested by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 4:50 p.m. Court records show Rust is charged with conspiracy to commit a Class A, B, or C felony, or an unclassified felony punishable by more than 10 years in prison. The alleged offense date is listed as May 17, 2026.

A court appearance is scheduled for May 27, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. in circuit court, according to available records.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

Shawn Roberts jailed on multiple felony sex offense charges involving minors

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Tennessee man was taken into custody on May 19 on multiple felony warrants alleging statutory rape and statutory sodomy offenses involving minors.

Shawn Roberts, 55, of Sneedville, Tennessee, was booked into the Cedar County Jail at 11:33 p.m. Court records show Roberts is charged with first-degree statutory rape involving sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old; first-degree statutory sodomy involving deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old under aggravating circumstances; second-degree statutory rape; and second-degree statutory sodomy.

The alleged offense date for all listed charges is May 18, 2026.

Bond was set at $35,000 surety only on the first-degree statutory rape charge. No bond amounts were listed for the remaining charges at the time of booking.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.