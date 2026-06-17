Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

Dakota Ryles booked into Cedar County Jail on safekeeping hold

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Butler man was booked into the Cedar County Jail on June 15 under a safekeeping hold, according to jail records.

Dakota M. Ryles, 32, was booked into the jail at 2:05 p.m. Records list the charge as “hold for safekeeping,” an administrative hold rather than a criminal offense. The listed offense and arrest date associated with the hold is Jan. 21, 2026.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Joshua Hawkins jailed on multiple felony charges including assault, armed criminal action, drug possession, and theft

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Butler man was taken into custody on June 15 on multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants stemming from a wide-ranging criminal case.

Joshua Hawkins, 41, was arrested and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 2:02 p.m. Court records show Hawkins is charged with possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of a synthetic cannabinoid; stealing property valued at $750 or more; first-degree assault involving serious physical injury or a special victim; possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while revoked or suspended, second or subsequent offense; operating a motor vehicle owned by another person knowing the owner had not maintained financial responsibility; displaying or possessing motor vehicle plates issued to another person; armed criminal action; second-degree assault; second-degree domestic assault; and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child by creating a substantial risk to a child without sexual conduct.

All listed charges carry an alleged offense date of June 15, 2026.

Bond was set at $75,000 cash only on the first-degree assault charge. Additional bonds included $30,000 cash or surety for the domestic assault charge, $10,000 cash or surety for the controlled substance charge, and $10,000 cash or surety for the stealing charge. No bond had been set on several of the remaining charges at the time of booking.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jalese Williams jailed on assault charge involving a special victim

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An Amoret woman was taken into custody on June 15 on a felony warrant alleging assault involving a special victim.

Jalese Williams, 22, was booked into the Cedar County Jail at 2:26 p.m. Court records show Williams is charged with third-degree assault involving a special victim. The alleged offense date is listed as June 15, 2026.

Bond in the case was set at $15,000 cash only.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jeffery Hicks jailed on drug possession and resisting arrest charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An Amoret man was booked into the Cedar County Jail on June 15 on warrants alleging drug possession and resisting arrest.

Jeffery M. Hicks, 32, was booked into the jail at 1:55 p.m. Court records show Hicks is charged with possession of a controlled substance, excluding 35 grams or less of marijuana or a synthetic cannabinoid, and resisting or interfering with arrest, detention, or a stop.

The alleged offense date for both charges is listed as May 29, 2026. Records indicate Hicks was arrested on that date by another law enforcement agency before being booked into the Cedar County Jail on June 15.

Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety on the controlled substance charge. No bond amount was listed for the resisting arrest charge at the time of booking.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Christopher Cutshaw booked into Cedar County Jail; no charges listed in available records

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Kansas man was booked into the Cedar County Jail on June 15, according to jail records.

Christopher Cutshaw, 30, of Louisburg, Kansas, was booked into the jail at 1:54 p.m. No criminal charges were listed in the booking information available for review at the time of publication.

Records indicate jail officials classified Cutshaw under a maximum-security designation. The arresting agency was listed as “Other,” and the arrest date was recorded as Jan. 1, 2022.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Bryan Hastings booked into Cedar County Jail; no charges listed in available records

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An Adrian man was booked into the Cedar County Jail on June 15, according to jail records.

Bryan J. Hastings, 41, was booked into the jail at 2:46 p.m. No criminal charges were listed in the booking information available for review at the time of publication.

Records show Hastings was classified under a medium-security designation. The arresting agency was listed as “Other,” and the arrest date was recorded as April 15, 2026.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ryan Foster booked into Cedar County Jail; no charges listed in available records

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An Adrian man was booked into the Cedar County Jail on June 15, according to jail records.

Ryan M. Foster, 42, was booked into the jail at 2:41 p.m. No criminal charges were listed in the booking information available for review at the time of publication.

Records show Foster was classified under a medium-security designation. The arresting agency was listed as “Other,” and the arrest date was recorded as Oct. 20, 2025.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Garrett Green Booked into Cedar County Jail; No Charges Listed in Available Records

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Kansas City, Kansas, man was booked into the Cedar County Jail on June 15, according to jail records.

Garrett C. Green, 35, was booked into the jail at 2:36 p.m. No criminal charges were listed in the booking information available for review at the time of publication.

Records show Green was classified under a medium-security designation. The arresting agency was listed as “Other,” and the arrest date was recorded as May 2, 2026.

Publicly available records reviewed did not include any listed charges, bond information, a court date, an assigned judge, or a prosecuting attorney.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Margaret Richards jailed on felony drug possession charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Drexel woman was taken into custody on June 15 on a felony warrant alleging possession of a controlled substance.

Margaret Richards, 45, was booked into the Cedar County Jail at 2:32 p.m. Court records show Richards is charged with possession of a controlled substance. The alleged offense date is listed as June 15, 2026.

The bond in the case was set at $10,000 in cash or surety.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Brice Edmunds jailed on assault charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Milo man was taken into custody on June 15 on a warrant alleging assault.

Brice Coal Edmunds, 22, was booked into the Cedar County Jail at 10:26 a.m. Court records show Edmunds is charged with third-degree assault. The alleged offense date is listed as May 29, 2026.

The bond in the case was set at $20,000, cash only.

Records indicate Edmunds was arrested on June 12, 2026, and later booked into the Cedar County Jail. The arresting agency associated with the booking was listed as “Other.”

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sabrina Ruston jailed on two assault charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An El Dorado Springs woman was taken into custody on June 14 on warrants alleging two counts of assault.

Sabrina Ruston, 23, was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 4:44 p.m. Court records show Ruston is charged with two counts of third-degree assault. Both charges list an alleged offense date of May 29, 2026.

Bond was set at $20,000 cash only on each assault charge.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jessica Haslock jailed on property damage charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Stockton woman was taken into custody on June 12 on warrants alleging first- and second-degree property damage.

Jessica Haslock, 38, was arrested by the El Dorado Springs Police Department and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 7:51 p.m. Court records show Haslock is charged with first-degree property damage and second-degree property damage. Both charges list an alleged offense date of June 12, 2026.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash only on the first-degree property damage charge. No bond amount was listed for the second-degree property damage charge at the time of booking.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Christopher Christensen Jailed on burglary and drug possession charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An El Dorado Springs man was taken into custody on June 12 on warrants alleging burglary and drug possession.

Christopher Christensen, 29, was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 9:52 a.m. Court records show Christensen is charged with second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance. Both charges list an alleged offense date of June 12, 2026.

Bond was set at $20,000 cash only on the burglary charge. No bond amount was listed for the possession charge at the time of booking.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Damian Ostrander jailed on assault charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An El Dorado Springs man was taken into custody on June 11 on a warrant alleging assault.

Damian Ostrander, 22, was arrested by the El Dorado Springs Police Department and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 8:56 p.m. Court records show Ostrander is charged with third-degree assault. The alleged offense date is listed as May 29, 2026.

The bond in the case was set at $20,000, cash only.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Dusty Rock jailed on assault charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An El Dorado Springs man was taken into custody on June 11 on a warrant alleging assault.

Dusty Rock, 20, was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 8:29 p.m. Court records show Rock is charged with third-degree assault. The alleged offense date is listed as May 29, 2026.

Bond in the case was set at $20,000 cash only.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Cameron Kennedy jailed on assault charge involving a special victim

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Kansas City man was taken into custody on June 8 on a warrant alleging assault involving a special victim.

Cameron Kennedy, 30, was booked into the Cedar County Jail at 11:20 p.m. Court records show Kennedy is charged with second-degree assault involving a special victim. The alleged offense date is listed as June 10, 2024.

Bond in the case was set at $500 cash only.

The arresting agency was listed as “Other” in the booking records. Kennedy’s address was listed as Kansas City, Missouri.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.