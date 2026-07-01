Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

Lee Queen jailed on imitation drug charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An El Dorado Springs man was taken into custody on June 29 on a drug-related allegation involving an imitation controlled substance.

Lee Queen, 29, was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 10:54 a.m. Court records show Queen is charged with a drug violation alleging possession of an imitation drug and advertising an imitation controlled substance. The alleged offense date is listed as June 29, 2026.

Records indicate Queen was being held on a 24-hour probable cause hold.

Publicly available court records reviewed did not list additional pending charges or past offenses beyond the charge associated with the current arrest.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.