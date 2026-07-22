Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

Steven Golden booked into Cedar County Jail; no charges listed in available records

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Springfield man was booked into the Cedar County Jail on July 20, according to jail records.

Steven Golden, 65, was booked into the jail at 1:20 p.m. No criminal charges were listed in the booking information available for review at the time of publication.

Records indicate Golden was received from the Missouri Department of Corrections. The arrest date is listed as July 20, 2026, and jail records classify him under a medium-security court-ordered hold.

Because no charges were included in the available booking records, the reason for Golden’s incarceration could not be independently verified through the information reviewed.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Desmond Nowak jailed on domestic assault allegation

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Stockton man was taken into custody July 20 following a domestic assault allegation.

Desmond Nowak, 40, was arrested by the Stockton Police Department and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 9:48 a.m. Court records show Nowak is accused of domestic assault. The alleged offense date is listed as July 20, 2026.

Records indicate Nowak was being held on a 24-hour probable cause hold. No bond had been set at the time of booking.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Joshua Black jailed on unlawful firearm possession charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An El Dorado Springs man was taken into custody July 19 on a warrant alleging unlawful possession of a firearm.

Joshua Black, 47, was arrested by the El Dorado Springs Police Department and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 6:18 p.m. Court records show Black is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon or a person with a prior conviction. The alleged offense date is listed as July 19, 2026.

Bond was set at $15,000 cash only.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Joshua Trimbath jailed on unlawful firearm possession charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A 38-year-old man was taken into custody July 19 on a warrant alleging unlawful possession of a firearm.

Joshua Scott Trimbath, 38, was arrested by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 8:37 a.m. Court records show Trimbath is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. The alleged offense date is listed as June 2, 2026.

Records indicate Trimbath was being held on a capias warrant. No bond amount was listed in the available booking records.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Julie Rickey jailed on controlled substance possession charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Jerico Springs woman was taken into custody July 17 on a warrant alleging possession of a controlled substance.

Julie Rickey, 57, was arrested by the Stockton Police Department and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 6:26 p.m. Court records show Rickey is charged with possession of a controlled substance. The alleged offense date is listed as June 30, 2026.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Justin Stone jailed on stealing and traffic-related charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An El Dorado Springs man was taken into custody July 14 on multiple warrants alleging felony stealing and traffic-related offenses.

Justin Stone, 41, was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 10:41 a.m. Court records show Stone is charged with stealing property valued at $750 or more. He also faces failure-to-appear warrants related to allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign and displaying or possessing license plates belonging to another vehicle.

The felony stealing charge lists an alleged offense date of June 15, 2026. The two traffic-related offenses list alleged offense dates of June 14, 2026.

Bond was set at $10,000 cash only on the stealing charge and $200 cash only on the failure-to-stop charge. No bond amount was listed for the displaying or possessing another person’s license plates charge.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Joseph Terry jailed on domestic assault and controlled substance charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Bronaugh man was taken into custody July 10 on warrants alleging domestic assault and drug possession.

Joseph Terry, 27, was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 1:44 p.m. Court records show Terry is charged with third-degree domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance. Both charges list an alleged offense date of April 18, 2026.

No bond amount was listed for the third-degree domestic assault charge at the time of booking. Bond on the possession of a controlled substance charge was set at $10,000 cash only.

Court records list a hearing on the possession of a controlled substance charge for 10 a.m. July 29, 2026.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ronald Derr II jailed on multiple drug, theft, traffic, and ordinance charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Rich Hill man was taken into custody July 7 on numerous warrants alleging drug offenses, theft, traffic violations, and municipal ordinance violations.

Ronald Derr II, 43, was booked into the Cedar County Jail at 3:01 p.m. Court records show Derr is charged with:

• Obstructing traffic.

• Operating a motor vehicle on a highway while his driver’s license was suspended.

• Driving a commercial vehicle with willful or wanton disregard for safety.

• Driving while revoked or suspended under a municipal ordinance.

• Trespassing.

• Three counts of miscellaneous ordinance violations.

• Illegal burning.

• Two counts of driving while revoked or suspended (second or third offense).

• One count of driving while revoked or suspended (first offense).

• Possession of a controlled substance.

• Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia after a prior drug offense.

• Stealing property valued at $750 or more.

• Sale or possession of equipment or parts with altered, missing, or falsified identification numbers.

• Resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony.

• Exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 mph or more.

• Failing to wear a properly adjusted and fastened safety belt.

Nine of the charges stem from alleged offenses on April 23, 2026, while the remaining charges list an alleged offense date of July 7, 2026.

Bond amounts listed in court records include:

• Obstructing traffic — $125 cash or surety.

• Operating a motor vehicle while license suspended (ordinance) — $250 cash or surety.

• Driving a commercial vehicle with willful or wanton disregard for safety — $250 cash or surety.

• Driving while revoked or suspended (ordinance) — $250 cash or surety.

• Trespassing — $250 cash or surety.

• Two miscellaneous ordinance violations — $150 cash or surety each.

• One miscellaneous ordinance violation — $150 surety only.

• Illegal burning — $250 cash or surety.

• Driving while revoked or suspended (second or third offense) — $1,000 cash or surety on each of two counts.

• Driving while revoked or suspended (first offense) — $250 cash or surety.

• Possession of a controlled substance — $15,000 cash or surety.

• Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia after a prior drug offense — $15,000.

• Resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony — $1,500 cash or surety.

• Exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 mph or more — $750 cash or surety.

• Failure to wear a safety belt — $10 cash only.

No bond had been set at the time of booking on the charges of stealing property valued at $750 or more and sale or possession of equipment or parts with altered, missing, or falsified identification numbers.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Chance Carr jailed on motor vehicle tampering and drug possession charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Kansas City man was taken into custody July 7 on warrants stemming from alleged offenses in 2021.

Chance Carr, 25, was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 1:24 p.m. Court records show Carr is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, except 35 grams or less of marijuana or a synthetic cannabinoid.

Both charges list an alleged offense date of Sept. 30, 2021.

No bond had been set on either charge at the time of booking.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.