Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This Crime Page is dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

Ryan Elliott jailed on harassment, property damage, stalking and protection order violation charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Greenfield man was taken into custody Aug. 8 on multiple warrants alleging harassment, property damage, stalking and violation of an order of protection.

Ryan Elliott, 38, was booked into the Cedar County Jail at 8:10 p.m. Records show Elliott is charged with:

• First-degree harassment.

• First-degree property damage.

• First-degree stalking, first offense.

• Violation of an order of protection for an adult, first offense.

All four charges list an alleged offense date of Aug. 8, 2026. The charges were filed under warrants through the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, while booking records list the Dade County Sheriff’s Office as the arresting agency.

Records list each charge as a capias, with no bond amount listed at the time of booking.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail. All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Floyd Richards jailed on felony non-support charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A 43-year-old man was taken into custody Aug. 8 on a warrant alleging felony non-support.

Floyd David Richards, 43, was arrested by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 9:21 a.m. Records show Richards is charged with non-support involving total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under an order of support.

The charge lists an alleged offense date of Nov. 1, 2025.

Bond was set at $1,500 cash only.

The booking information did not provide a valid residential address for Richards.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jabeen Carter jailed on prior DWI charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Stockton man was taken into custody Aug. 7 on a warrant alleging driving while intoxicated with a prior offense.

Jabeen Carter, 34, was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 12:43 p.m. Records show Carter is charged with DWI — prior. The alleged offense date is listed as May 8, 2026.

Bond was set at $500 cash only.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Rachel Berryhill jailed on resisting arrest and motor vehicle tampering charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Golden City woman was taken into custody Aug. 6 on warrants alleging resisting arrest and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Rachel Berryhill, 34, was arrested by the Barton County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 12:24 a.m. Records show Berryhill is charged with:

• Resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony.

• First-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

Both charges list an alleged offense date of Jan. 6, 2026.

No bond amount was listed for the resisting or interfering with arrest charge. No bond had been set on the first-degree motor vehicle tampering charge at the time of booking.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Thomas Miller jailed on second-degree domestic assault Charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Stockton man was taken into custody Aug. 5 on a warrant alleging second-degree domestic assault.

Thomas Miller, 37, was arrested by Stockton law enforcement and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 9:39 p.m. Records show Miller is charged with second-degree domestic assault. The alleged offense date is listed as Aug. 5, 2026.

No bond had been set at the time of booking.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Buddy Willis jailed on felony resisting arrest by fleeing charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Golden City man was taken into custody Aug. 4 on a warrant alleging he resisted arrest by fleeing and created a substantial risk of serious injury or death to another person.

Buddy Willis, 53, was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 6:43 p.m. Records show Willis is charged with resisting arrest by fleeing and creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person. The alleged offense date is listed as June 10, 2026.

Records indicate Willis was being held on a capias warrant. No bond amount was listed at the time of booking.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Brandon Garten jailed on drug possession, burglary and motor vehicle theft charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A 26-year-old man was taken into custody Aug. 4 on charges involving possession of a controlled substance, burglary and motor vehicle theft.

Brandon Garten, 26, was arrested by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 5:07 p.m. Records show Garten is charged with:

• Possession of a controlled substance, except 35 grams or less of marijuana or a synthetic cannabinoid.

• Second-degree burglary.

• Stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft or aircraft.

The controlled substance charge stems from an alleged offense dated Nov. 21, 2019. Records list the charge as a warrant with a capias and no bond amount listed.

The second-degree burglary and motor vehicle theft charges both list alleged offense dates of July 29, 2024. Records list the status of both charges as “fail to obey judge.” The burglary charge is listed with a capias, while no bond amount was listed for either charge.

The booking information did not provide a valid residential address for Garten.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.