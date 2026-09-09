Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This Crime Page is dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

Joshua Ohman jailed on second-degree statutory rape charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An El Dorado Springs man was booked into the Cedar County Jail Sept. 7 on a warrant alleging second-degree statutory rape.

Joshua Ohman, 34, was booked at 11:20 a.m. Sept. 7 by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.

According to jail records, Ohman is charged with second-degree statutory rape. The alleged offense date is listed as Oct. 13, 2020.

The booking record lists an arrest date of Aug. 24, 2026, and identifies the charge as a warrant. No bond has been set.

As of press time, Ohman was being held at the Cedar County Jail on a court-ordered hold.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Steven Moorhead jailed on drug possession, domestic assault and other charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An Archie man was booked into the Cedar County Jail Sept. 3 on multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance, second-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest.

Steven Moorhead, 46, was booked at 4:51 p.m. Sept. 3. The booking information lists the arresting agency as “Other.”

According to jail records, Moorhead faces the following charges:

• Possession of a controlled substance, with an alleged offense date of July 2, 2026.

• Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia — prior drug offense, with an alleged offense date of July 2, 2026.

• Second-degree domestic assault, with an alleged offense date of July 2, 2026.

• Stealing — with an alleged offense date of July 2, 2026.

• Resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony, with an alleged offense date of July 2, 2026.

• Fourth-degree assault, with an alleged offense date of July 2, 2026.

• Non-support, with total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under an order of support, with an alleged offense date of July 2, 2026.

The records list warrants for six of the seven charges, while the stealing charge is listed with a status of “Other.”

Bond was listed at $20,000 cash only for each of the controlled substance possession, second-degree domestic assault, resisting arrest, and non-support charges. The records list a $0 bond amount on the drug paraphernalia, stealing, and fourth-degree assault charges.

As of press time, Moorhead was being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Randy Keffer jailed on drug possession, paraphernalia and non-support charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Walker man was booked into the Cedar County Jail Sept. 2 on charges involving possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and non-support.

Randy Keffer, 57, was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked at 4:42 p.m. Sept. 2.

According to jail records, Keffer faces the following charges:

• Possession of a controlled substance, with an alleged offense date of Dec. 1, 2021.

• Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, with an alleged offense date of Dec. 1, 2021.

• Non-support, with total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under an order of support, with an alleged offense date of June 1, 2022.

The controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges are listed with a status of failure to appear. The non-support charge is listed as a warrant.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety on the controlled substance charge and $500 cash only on the non-support charge. The records list a $0 bond amount on the drug paraphernalia charge.

As of press time, Keffer was being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stephen Cox jailed on first-degree property damage charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Milo man was booked into the Cedar County Jail Sept. 2 on a warrant alleging first-degree property damage.

Stephen Cox, 26, was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked at 4:29 p.m. Sept. 2.

According to jail records, Cox is charged with first-degree property damage. The alleged offense date is listed as July 17, 2025.

The charge is listed as a warrant. No bond has been set.

As of press time, Cox was being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Harley Carter jailed on burglary, harassment, stalking and protection order violation charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Greenfield man was booked into the Cedar County Jail Sept. 1 on warrants alleging burglary, harassment, stalking and violation of an order of protection.

Harley Carter, 40, was arrested by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and booked at 9:36 p.m. Sept. 1.

According to jail records, Carter faces the following charges:

• Second-degree burglary.

• First-degree harassment.

• First-degree stalking, first offense.

• Violation of an order of protection for an adult, first offense.

All four charges list an alleged offense date of Sept. 1, 2026, and are listed as warrants with capias status.

No bond amount was listed for any of the charges.

As of press time, Carter was being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.