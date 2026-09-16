Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This Crime Page is dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

Keith Webb jailed on second-degree burglary charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Springfield man was booked into the Cedar County Jail Sept. 7 on a warrant alleging second-degree burglary.

Keith Webb, 51, was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and booked at 7:10 p.m. Sept. 7.

According to jail records, Webb faces a second-degree burglary charge. The alleged offense date is listed as June 20, 2016.

The charge is listed as a warrant. No bond has been set.

As of press time, Webb was being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Joshua Ohman jailed on second-degree statutory rape charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An El Dorado Springs man was booked into the Cedar County Jail Sept. 7 on a warrant alleging second-degree statutory rape.

Joshua Ohman, 34, was booked at 11:20 a.m. Sept. 7 by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.

According to jail records, Ohman is charged with second-degree statutory rape. The alleged offense date is listed as Oct. 13, 2020.

The booking information lists an arrest date of Aug. 24, 2026. The charge is listed as a warrant, and no bond has been set.

As of press time, Ohman was being held at the Cedar County Jail on a court-ordered hold.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.