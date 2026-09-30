Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This Crime Page is dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

Crystal Kenney failed on first-degree trespassing charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An Everton woman was booked into the Cedar County Jail Sept. 28 on a first-degree trespassing charge.

Crystal Kenney, 30, was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked at 1:28 p.m. Sept. 28.

According to jail records, Kenney is charged with first-degree trespass. The alleged offense date is listed as Sept. 28, 2026.

The charge is listed under a 24-hour probable cause hold. No bond has been set.

As of press time, Kenney was being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Brittany Taylor jailed on two domestic assault charges; court records detail separate cases

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Lamar woman was booked into the Cedar County Jail Sept. 26 on warrants alleging second- and third-degree domestic assault, adding to an ongoing court case in which records allege she assaulted a man in July.

Brittany Taylor, 31, was booked at 1:59 a.m. Sept. 26 by the Barton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Cedar County Jail records, Taylor faces two domestic assault charges:

• Third-degree domestic assault, stemming from an alleged July 19, 2026, incident.

• Second-degree domestic assault, stemming from a separate alleged June 28, 2026, incident.

No bond was set on either charge in the jail records provided.

Court records provide additional information regarding the July 19 case. According to a probable cause statement filed in Barton County, Lamar police allege Taylor entered a residence during the early morning hours of July 20 and struck a male victim twice in the face while he was asleep in bed.

The officer reported the alleged blows left the man with a bloody nose and abrasions to the right side of his cheek. The statement alleges Taylor left the residence after the incident and was later located on the Lamar Square.

Lamar police also reported being called about another alleged altercation later July 19. According to the probable cause statement, the man told officers he and Taylor became involved in a verbal argument and that Taylor struck him on the left side of his face with a closed fist. Officers reported seeing no visible injuries from that alleged incident.

The Lamar Police Department requested a charge of third-degree domestic assault in connection with the July case. A warrant was issued July 20 with a condition that Taylor have no contact with, harm or threaten to harm the alleged victim.

Court records show Taylor appeared July 21 with an attorney, waived formal arraignment and entered a not guilty plea.

Taylor later appeared in custody Sept. 15, when the court granted a request for furlough to attend treatment. Court records state she was also given a four-hour furlough to retrieve dogs from the pound.

On Sept. 25, the court issued a capias warrant after receiving notice that Taylor had been released from the Vernon County Jail Sept. 23. According to the court entry, Taylor allegedly appeared intoxicated at the treatment facility and was not admitted that day, although the record states she completed the requirements the following day and was given a new bed date. The court stated Taylor was supposed to return to the Vernon County Jail while awaiting another furlough but allegedly did not do so. The judge found probable cause to believe she would not voluntarily report to jail and issued the warrant.

Court records list Judge James Vaughn Nichols in connection with the Barton County proceedings and show Michael Smalley filing documents for the plaintiff. Taylor’s next case management conference in that matter was scheduled for Nov. 3 at 9 a.m.

Separate Lamar municipal court records provided also show Taylor entered a guilty plea June 15, 2026, to operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license stemming from a May 17 incident. She was ordered to pay a $17.50 fine and court costs.

The records also list two animal-at-large citations associated with July 20, 2026. Those entries should not be characterized as convictions based on the information provided.

The second-degree domestic assault charge listed in Taylor’s Sept. 26 jail booking stems from an alleged June 28 incident. The jail information provided does not include the underlying probable cause statement or additional details about what authorities allege occurred in that case.

As of press time, Taylor was being held at the Cedar County Jail.

Domestic violence allegations are serious regardless of the sex of the accused or the alleged victim. The allegations contained in probable cause statements represent law enforcement’s account of events and have not, by themselves, been proven at trial.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Michelle Johnson jailed on first-degree motor vehicle tampering charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An Arma, Kansas, woman was booked into the Cedar County Jail Sept. 26 on a warrant alleging first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

Michelle Johnson, 38, was booked at 1:16 a.m. Sept. 26 by the Barton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to jail records, Johnson is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. The alleged offense date is listed as Sept. 25, 2024.

The charge is listed as a warrant. No bond has been set.

As of press time, Johnson was being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Landsey Righter jailed on special victim assault, unlawful use of weapon charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Dadeville woman was booked into the Cedar County Jail Sept. 25 on warrants alleging third-degree assault involving a special victim and unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated.

Landsey Righter, 35, was booked at 8:28 a.m. Sept. 25 by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office.

According to jail records, Righter faces the following charges:

• Third-degree assault — special victim, with an alleged offense date of July 7, 2026.

• Unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated involving a loaded weapon, with an alleged offense date of May 12, 2026.

Both charges are listed as warrants. No bond has been set on either charge.

As of press time, Righter was being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Christopher Ehlers jailed on two non-support charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Greenfield man was booked into the Cedar County Jail Sept. 22 on two non-support warrants.

Christopher Ehlers, 35, was booked at 10:26 p.m. Sept. 22. The booking information lists the Dade County Sheriff’s Office as the arresting agency, while the individual charge records list the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.

According to jail records, Ehlers faces the following charges:

• Non-support — total arrears exceeding 12 monthly payments due under an order of support, with an alleged offense date of April 1, 2026.

• Non-support, with an alleged offense date of May 1, 2026.

Both charges are listed as warrants.

Bond was set at $2,000 cash only on each charge.

As of press time, Ehlers was being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.