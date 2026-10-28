Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This Crime Page is dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

Lloyd Culver jailed on first-degree sodomy, second-degree kidnapping charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Rich Hill man was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, on two felony charges involving first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy and second-degree kidnapping, according to jail records.

Lloyd Culver, 82, of Rich Hill, was booked at 6:21 p.m. The booking information lists his arrest date as Oct. 19, 2026, and identifies the arresting agency only as “Other.”

Two felony charges listed

According to Cedar County Jail records, Culver faces the following charges:

• First-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy: The alleged offense occurred Oct. 19, 2026. The charge is listed under a warrant carrying a $50,000 cash-only bond.

• Second-degree kidnapping: The alleged offense occurred Oct. 19, 2026. The charge is listed under a warrant showing a $0 bond amount.

Both charges list the same alleged offense date of Oct. 19, 2026, one day before Culver was booked into the Cedar County Jail.

The available booking information does not establish whether the two allegations arose from the same incident.

Details Surrounding Allegations Not Provided

The jail records do not describe the circumstances surrounding the alleged offenses, identify the alleged victim, or specify where the incidents reportedly occurred.

The first-degree sodomy charge is listed as sodomy or attempted sodomy. The booking information does not clarify whether prosecutors allege a completed offense or an attempt.

Similarly, the second-degree kidnapping charge does not include details about the alleged conduct or circumstances that led authorities to seek the warrant.

The booking information identifies the arresting agency only as “Other” and does not name the law enforcement department responsible for the arrest.

Bond set at $50,000 cash only

Jail records list a $50,000 cash-only bond for the first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy charge.

The second-degree kidnapping charge carries a recorded bond amount of $0, although the available information does not clarify whether a separate bond may be required.

No release date was listed for Culver in the records provided.

The El Dorado Springs Sun’s Rural Justice Report will continue following the case as additional information becomes available through court records.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

David Taylor Jailed on Third-Degree Domestic Assault Charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An El Dorado Springs man was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, following an arrest on a third-degree domestic assault allegation.

David Taylor, 57, of El Dorado Springs, was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked at 10:02 p.m., according to jail records.

Taylor faces a charge of third-degree domestic assault, with an alleged offense date of Oct. 25, 2026.

The charge is listed under a 24-hour probable cause hold, with a recorded $0 bond amount and a bond type designated as “Other.”

A 24-hour probable cause hold is a temporary detention status while authorities determine whether formal criminal charges will be filed.

The available jail information does not describe the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident or identify the alleged victim.

No release date was listed for Taylor in the records provided.

The El Dorado Springs Sun’s Rural Justice Report will continue following the case as additional information becomes available through court records.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Robert Hopkins jailed on felony resisting arrest warrant

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Fair Grove man was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, on a warrant alleging felony resisting or interfering with arrest, according to jail records.

Robert Hopkins, 49, of Fair Grove, was arrested by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and booked at 11:42 a.m.

According to jail records, Hopkins faces a charge of resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony, stemming from an alleged offense dated Sept. 17, 2024.

The charge is listed under a warrant, with the bond type recorded as “Capias” and a $0 bond amount. The booking information does not specify a monetary bond.

A capias warrant generally directs law enforcement to take an individual into custody and bring that person before the court.

Although the alleged offense dates back to September 2024, the booking record lists Hopkins’ arrest date as Oct. 24, 2026.

The available jail information does not explain the circumstances surrounding the original alleged offense, why the warrant was issued, or whether Hopkins faces additional charges in connection with the incident.

No release date was listed for Hopkins in the records provided.

The El Dorado Springs Sun’s Rural Justice Report will continue following the case as additional information becomes available through court records.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Shane Sanders jailed on domestic assault, first-degree tampering and persistent dwi charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An Idaho man was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, on three listed charges, including third-degree domestic assault, first-degree tampering with an airplane or motorboat, and driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender, according to jail records.

Shane Sanders, 51, of Pocatello, Idaho, was booked at 12:18 a.m. The booking information identifies the El Dorado Springs Police Department as the arresting agency.

According to jail records, Sanders faces the following charges:

• Third-degree domestic assault: The alleged offense date is listed as July 22, 2014. The charge is associated with a warrant involving the Barton County Sheriff’s Office. Bond was set at $1,500 surety only.

• First-degree tampering with an airplane or motorboat: The alleged offense date is listed as Oct. 24, 2026. The charge is recorded under failure-to-appear status, with no bond set. The El Dorado Springs Police Department is listed as the arresting agency.

• Driving while intoxicated — persistent offender: The alleged offense date is listed as Oct. 24, 2026. The charge is also recorded as a failure-to-appear, with a $2,500 surety-only bond. The El Dorado Springs Police Department is listed as the arresting agency.

The two specified bond amounts total $4,000, although the booking information does not indicate whether the amounts must be posted separately.

Domestic assault charge dates back to 2014

One of the three listed charges stems from an alleged domestic assault offense dated July 22, 2014, more than 12 years before Sanders’ October 2026 booking.

The available jail information does not explain the circumstances surrounding that allegation, when the warrant was originally issued, or whether the charge is connected to the other listed offenses.

Two additional charges listed under failure-to-appear status

The first-degree tampering and persistent DWI entries are both classified as failure to appear, commonly abbreviated as FTA.

Although both entries list Oct. 24, 2026, as the offense date, the booking information does not explain the underlying court proceedings or when Sanders allegedly failed to appear.

The DWI charge includes a persistent-offender designation. However, the booking information does not identify any prior qualifying convictions or provide details about the circumstances of the alleged offense.

The record also does not explain the circumstances surrounding the first-degree tampering allegation or identify the property involved.

No release date was listed for Sanders in the records provided.

The El Dorado Springs Sun’s Rural Justice Report will continue following the case as additional information becomes available through court records.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

David Murphy jailed on passing bad check warrant

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Bolivar man was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, on a warrant alleging he passed a bad check, according to jail records.

David Murphy, 40, of Bolivar, was booked at 2:10 p.m. Booking information lists the Greene County Sheriff’s Office as the arresting agency, while the individual charge record lists the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.

According to jail records, Murphy faces a charge of passing a bad check, stemming from an alleged offense dated May 1, 2024.

The charge is listed under a warrant, with bond set at $1,000 cash only.

Alleged offense dates back to 2024

The alleged offense occurred more than two years before Murphy’s October 2026 booking.

Missouri law addresses the issuance or passing of checks when the person knows the check will not be paid by the financial institution. However, the available booking information does not establish the circumstances surrounding Murphy’s specific allegation.

The jail record does not identify the check amount, the person or business to whom it was allegedly issued, or the circumstances that led to the warrant.

The booking information also does not explain why the Greene County Sheriff’s Office is identified as the arresting agency in one section while the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is listed in the charge record.

No release date was listed for Murphy in the records provided.

The El Dorado Springs Sun’s Rural Justice Report will continue following the case as additional information becomes available through court records.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sarah Wallborn jailed on felony failure-to-appear, family offense warrants

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Stockton woman was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, on two warrants involving felony failure to appear and a miscellaneous family offense, according to jail records.

Sarah Wallborn, 37, of Stockton, was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and booked at 3:54 p.m.

According to jail records, Wallborn faces the following charges:

• Failure to appear — felony: The alleged offense date is listed as Sept. 16, 2025. The charge is associated with a warrant carrying a $5,000 cash-or-surety bond.

• Miscellaneous family offense: The alleged offense date is listed as Nov. 26, 2025. The charge is associated with a warrant carrying a $7,500 cash-or-surety bond.

The two listed bond amounts total $12,500, although the booking information does not specify whether the bonds must be posted separately.

Warrants stem from alleged offenses in 2025

Both charges list alleged offense dates in 2025, approximately one year before Wallborn’s October 2026 arrest.

The felony failure-to-appear charge alleges a missed required court appearance. However, the available jail information does not identify the underlying felony case or explain the circumstances surrounding the warrant.

The second charge is identified only as a miscellaneous family offense. The booking record does not provide sufficient information to determine the specific conduct alleged or the circumstances surrounding that charge.

Both warrants identify the Missouri State Highway Patrol as the arresting agency.

No release date was listed for Wallborn in the records provided.

The El Dorado Springs Sun’s Rural Justice Report will continue following the case as additional information becomes available through court records.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tiffany Wisdom jailed on burglary, stealing, property damage and drug charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Butler woman was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, on five charges involving burglary, property damage, stealing, and drug-related offenses, according to jail records.

Tiffany Wisdom, 45, of Butler, was booked at 6:35 p.m. The booking information lists her arrest date as Sept. 24, 2026, nearly four weeks before she was booked at the Cedar County Jail.

The booking information lists the arresting agency only as “Other,” with an officer named Sole.

Five Charges Listed in Jail Records

According to jail records, Wisdom faces the following charges:

• Second-degree burglary: The alleged offense occurred Sept. 24, 2026. The charge is associated with a warrant carrying a $15,000 cash-only bond.

• Second-degree property damage: The alleged offense occurred Sept. 24, 2026. The charge is associated with a warrant showing a $0 bond amount.

• Stealing — value less than $150, with no prior stealing offense: The alleged offense occurred Sept. 24, 2026. The charge is associated with a warrant showing a $0 bond amount.

• Possession of a controlled substance: The alleged offense occurred Sept. 24, 2026. The charge is associated with a warrant carrying a $10,000 cash-only bond.

• Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia — prior drug offense: The alleged offense occurred Sept. 24, 2026. The charge is associated with a warrant showing a $0 bond amount.

All five charges are listed under warrants and carry the same alleged offense date of Sept. 24, 2026.

The two specified bond amounts total $25,000 cash only, although the booking information does not indicate whether the bonds must be posted separately.

Burglary and drug allegations listed under same offense date

The booking information identifies both property-related and drug-related charges, but it does not explain the circumstances surrounding the alleged offenses.

The records do not identify the property allegedly entered or damaged, the items reportedly stolen, or the controlled substance involved.

Although the stealing charge specifies property valued at less than $150, the available information does not establish the exact value or identify the alleged property owner.

The drug paraphernalia charge includes a prior-drug-offense designation. However, the booking information does not detail any underlying prior offense.

Arrest date precedes jail booking

Wisdom’s arrest date is listed as Sept. 24, 2026, while her Cedar County Jail booking occurred Oct. 20, 2026.

The available records do not explain the time between those dates or indicate whether Wisdom was held at another facility before being booked into the Cedar County Jail.

No release date was listed for Wisdom in the records provided.

The El Dorado Springs Sun’s Rural Justice Report will continue following the case as additional information becomes available through court records.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.