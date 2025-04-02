Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

A Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement. Through this platform, we aim to illuminate local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information but cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

El Dorado Springs man faces felony charges in gun-related domestic assault

From The El Dorado Sun Newsroom

A local man is facing serious felony charges following what authorities describe as a violent domestic assault involving a firearm. Adrian Brown, 40, remains in custody at the Cedar County Jail after being charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

According to a press release from the El Dorado Springs Police Department, officers responded to a residence at 216 W. Marshall Street at approximately 9:25 a.m. on March 26. The report states that Brown allegedly pushed the female victim over a table and pressed a firearm to her head while demanding money. When the victim refused and fought back, Brown reportedly placed her in a headlock and repeated his threats with the firearm. He then allegedly fled the scene with the victim’s newly installed security cameras.

Police Chief Brett Dawn confirmed the incident, and the Cedar County Prosecutor’s Office quickly filed formal charges. Brown’s bond has been set at $75,000 cash only.

This is not Brown’s first brush with the law. Public records show that in July 2024, he was cited in a separate assault case in El Dorado Springs Municipal Court. That case involved spitting in the face of a victim and was later certified by Judge Greg Beydler for further proceedings—indicating its severity.

While only these two incidents are officially documented, The El Dorado Sun has heard from multiple community members who believe Brown may have been involved in additional altercations. At this time, those accounts remain unverified, but they echo ongoing concerns among residents about escalating domestic violence in the area.

Brown made his initial appearance in Cedar County Circuit Court on March 28, where he requested a public defender. Judge Jacob Dawson scheduled a bond review hearing for Monday, March 31, at 10:00 a.m. at the Cedar County Courthouse in Stockton.

Due to our press deadline, that hearing will take place after this edition has gone to print. We will provide updated coverage, including any changes to Brown’s custody status or bond, in our next issue and on our website as details are confirmed.

In a time when partial information can spread quickly across social media, The El Dorado Sun remains committed to bringing readers context, confirmation, and clarity. We remind the public that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

El Dorado Springs man arrested after early morning burglary attempt

From The El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Cedar County man is facing multiple charges after an early morning burglary that escalated into a confrontation involving a firearm, according to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Max Dunkle responded to a 911 call about a burglary in progress at a residence in the El Dorado Springs area around 2:57 a.m. Monday. The resident was on the phone with emergency dispatchers during the incident and became involved in a physical altercation with the suspect, eventually forcing him out of the home.

According to authorities, the suspect, later identified as Hayden Cole Anderson, allegedly pulled a firearm from his waistband as he was being removed from the residence.

Upon arriving at the scene, Deputy Dunkle cleared the residence and began searching the property. Anderson was located hiding underneath a vehicle in the garage and was taken into custody without further incident. Deputies recovered a firearm at the scene.

Anderson has been formally charged in Cedar County Circuit Court with the following offenses:

• First-degree burglary (Class B felony)

• Two counts of armed criminal action (unclassified felony)

• Tampering with a motor vehicle (Class D felony)

• Unlawful use of a weapon (Class B misdemeanor)

Judge Jacob Dawson set bond at $75,000 cash only.

“We commend Deputy Dunkle for his swift and professional response to this dangerous situation,” said Chief Deputy Clay Jeffries in a statement.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.