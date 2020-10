The El Dorado Springs Special Road District is “about to get all the way around” on putting a chip and seal coat on all the roads that need it and cold mix in the few bad spots, according to Lalan Cole, chairman of the board.

He said that when the crew gets hung up in a spot they mow until they get what they need to finnish the job.

He said they just received a 4th or 5th tanker of oil at $15,000 a load. He said the funds are holding out fne.