June Concerts Almost Over for 2021
It is hard to believe June is almost over and we are headed into July in just a few days! It seems time is flying by.
The Band would love to play for you! Just come listen to a toe-tapping concert this Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 or Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3. We’d be happy to play something for you.
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, June 25
1 Wait Till the Sun Shines Nellie
2 Ramblin Rose
3 Old Favorites Bk
4 Superba
5 Colonel Bogey
6 Stars & Stripes Forever
7 Polka
8 Blue Tango
9 Baritone Choice
10 Marche Lorraine
11 Pursuit Squadron
12 June Is Bustin’ Out All Over
13 God Bless America
Saturday, June 26
1 National Emblem
2 Under the Double Eagle
3 A Frangesa
4 June is Bustin’ Out All Over
5 Pan American
6 Klaxon
7 U.S. Field Artillery March
8 Horn Choice
9 Drake Relay
10 Rakes of Mallow
11 Maple Leaf Rag
12 Yellow Rose of Texas
13 God Bless America
Sunday, June 27
1 Saints Go Marching In
2 God of Our Fathers
3 Night Flight
4 The Billboard March
5 Bombardier
6 Sells Floto Triumphal
7 Yankee Doodle Polka
8 Tuba Choice
9 Marching to Pretoria
10 You are my Sunshine
11 Knock on Wood
12 Crusader’s Hymn
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
