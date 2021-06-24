June Concerts Almost Over for 2021

It is hard to believe June is almost over and we are headed into July in just a few days! It seems time is flying by.

The Band would love to play for you! Just come listen to a toe-tapping concert this Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 or Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3. We’d be happy to play something for you.

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, June 25

1 Wait Till the Sun Shines Nellie

2 Ramblin Rose

3 Old Favorites Bk

4 Superba

5 Colonel Bogey

6 Stars & Stripes Forever

7 Polka

8 Blue Tango

9 Baritone Choice

10 Marche Lorraine

11 Pursuit Squadron

12 June Is Bustin’ Out All Over

13 God Bless America

Saturday, June 26

1 National Emblem

2 Under the Double Eagle

3 A Frangesa

4 June is Bustin’ Out All Over

5 Pan American

6 Klaxon

7 U.S. Field Artillery March

8 Horn Choice

9 Drake Relay

10 Rakes of Mallow

11 Maple Leaf Rag

12 Yellow Rose of Texas

13 God Bless America

Sunday, June 27

1 Saints Go Marching In

2 God of Our Fathers

3 Night Flight

4 The Billboard March

5 Bombardier

6 Sells Floto Triumphal

7 Yankee Doodle Polka

8 Tuba Choice

9 Marching to Pretoria

10 You are my Sunshine

11 Knock on Wood

12 Crusader’s Hymn

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner