Great Picnic Weekend for Municipal Band
It was wonderful seeing so many people out listening to the music last weekend. The weather wasn’t as bad as it has been in years past, so we were grateful for any cool breezes blowing across the bandstand.
We are coming to the time of year where our Band seems to get smaller every weekend. Students head off to college and Bulldog Band students and staff have responsibilities that pull them away from us. It is hard to bid these students farewell, but we wish them the best and we know they must go.
We hope you and yours are all staying healthy and safe. Come see us through the month of August every Friday and Saturday evening from 8:00 to 9:00 and Sunday afternoon from 2:00 to 3:00. We will be so glad to play for you.
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, July 30
1 Silver Jubilee
2 Band of America
3 Ohio Division
4 Indiana State Band
5 Clarinet Polka
6 True Blue
7 Free World
8 Allied Honor
9 Roundtable March
10 Polka
11 Anchors Aweigh
12 High Society
13 God Bless America
Saturday, July 31
* Pep Band
1. Born to be Wild
2. Twist and Shout
3. Shut Up and Dance
4. Green Acres
5. All About That Bass
6. Barbara Ann
7. Carry On Wayward Son
8. Creep
9. Crazy Little Thing Called Love
10. Under Pressure
11. Lion Sleeps Tonight
12. Sweet Caroline
13. Final Countdown
14. Fight Song
15 God Bless America
Sunday, Aug. 1
1 Band Played On
2 Battle Cry of Freedom
3 Gallant Marines
4 Fairest of the Fair
5 The Defending Circle
6 March Gloria
7 Chicago Tribune
8 Tennessee Waltz
9 Polka
10 Swing Low
11 Salute to the Promised Land
12 Kansas City
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
Facebook Comments