Great Picnic Weekend for Municipal Band

It was wonderful seeing so many people out listening to the music last weekend. The weather wasn’t as bad as it has been in years past, so we were grateful for any cool breezes blowing across the bandstand.

We are coming to the time of year where our Band seems to get smaller every weekend. Students head off to college and Bulldog Band students and staff have responsibilities that pull them away from us. It is hard to bid these students farewell, but we wish them the best and we know they must go.

We hope you and yours are all staying healthy and safe. Come see us through the month of August every Friday and Saturday evening from 8:00 to 9:00 and Sunday afternoon from 2:00 to 3:00. We will be so glad to play for you.

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, July 30

1 Silver Jubilee

2 Band of America

3 Ohio Division

4 Indiana State Band

5 Clarinet Polka

6 True Blue

7 Free World

8 Allied Honor

9 Roundtable March

10 Polka

11 Anchors Aweigh

12 High Society

13 God Bless America

Saturday, July 31

* Pep Band

1. Born to be Wild

2. Twist and Shout

3. Shut Up and Dance

4. Green Acres

5. All About That Bass

6. Barbara Ann

7. Carry On Wayward Son

8. Creep

9. Crazy Little Thing Called Love

10. Under Pressure

11. Lion Sleeps Tonight

12. Sweet Caroline

13. Final Countdown

14. Fight Song

15 God Bless America

Sunday, Aug. 1

1 Band Played On

2 Battle Cry of Freedom

3 Gallant Marines

4 Fairest of the Fair

5 The Defending Circle

6 March Gloria

7 Chicago Tribune

8 Tennessee Waltz

9 Polka

10 Swing Low

11 Salute to the Promised Land

12 Kansas City

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner