Come Celebrate Father’s Day With YOUR Municipal Band!
Your Municipal Band would love to have you come listen to three concerts this weekend. We play every Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and from 2 to 3 every Sunday afternoon. The larger the crowd, the better we play!! This Sunday we will be celebrating all Fathers for Father’s Day so please come join us as we honor you with some special songs!! Have a great week and we hope to see you this weekend!
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, June 17
1 Wait Till the Sun Shines Nellie
2 Ramblin Rose
3 Old Favorites Bk
4 Superba
5 Colonel Bogey
6 Stars & Stripes Forever
7 Polka
8 Blue Tango
9 Trombone Choice
10 Marche Lorraine
11 Pursuit Squadron
12 June Is Bustin’ Out All Over
13 God Bless America
Saturday, June 18
1 National Emblem
2 Under the Double Eagle
3 A Frangesa
4 Ballad of the Green Berets
5 Sky Ranger
6 Klaxon
7 U.S. Field Artillery March
8 Baritone Choice
9 Drake Relay
10 Rakes of Mallow
11 Maple Leaf Rag
12 Yellow Rose of Texas
13 God Bless America
Sunday, June 19
*Father’s Day
1 Father of Victory
2 Down By the Riverside
3 Iron Count
4 76 Trombones
5 Flying Cadets
6 Tuxedo Junction
7 Man of the Hour
8 Whatever Will Be
9 Faith of Our Fathers
10 Officer of the Day
11 Mister Touchdown U.S.A.
12 His Honor
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
