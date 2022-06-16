Come Celebrate Father’s Day With YOUR Municipal Band!

Your Municipal Band would love to have you come listen to three concerts this weekend. We play every Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and from 2 to 3 every Sunday afternoon. The larger the crowd, the better we play!! This Sunday we will be celebrating all Fathers for Father’s Day so please come join us as we honor you with some special songs!! Have a great week and we hope to see you this weekend!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, June 17

1 Wait Till the Sun Shines Nellie

2 Ramblin Rose

3 Old Favorites Bk

4 Superba

5 Colonel Bogey

6 Stars & Stripes Forever

7 Polka

8 Blue Tango

9 Trombone Choice

10 Marche Lorraine

11 Pursuit Squadron

12 June Is Bustin’ Out All Over

13 God Bless America

Saturday, June 18

1 National Emblem

2 Under the Double Eagle

3 A Frangesa

4 Ballad of the Green Berets

5 Sky Ranger

6 Klaxon

7 U.S. Field Artillery March

8 Baritone Choice

9 Drake Relay

10 Rakes of Mallow

11 Maple Leaf Rag

12 Yellow Rose of Texas

13 God Bless America

Sunday, June 19

*Father’s Day

1 Father of Victory

2 Down By the Riverside

3 Iron Count

4 76 Trombones

5 Flying Cadets

6 Tuxedo Junction

7 Man of the Hour

8 Whatever Will Be

9 Faith of Our Fathers

10 Officer of the Day

11 Mister Touchdown U.S.A.

12 His Honor

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner