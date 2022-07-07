Municipal Band Played Special Concert for 4th of July

A nice crowd was in the Park for the patriotic concert Sunday afternoon. The folks in attendance were wearing their Red, White, and Blue, and some even had flags. It was wonderful looking out in the crowd to see people proud of their Red, White, and Blue! The Band just seems to play better when we have a great audience!

I’d like to let you know about something special we have planned for NEXT WEEKEND – Saturday, July 16, from 8 to 9 pm. As you know, Mark Koca passed away this spring, after playing in the band for over 40 years and having a great love and dedication to our band. We will be having a Memorial Concert in Mark’s honor. His family has chosen music that Mark enjoyed playing and listening to. It is their hope that the park will be full of people whose lives were impacted by Mark.

Additionally, a scholarship has been set up through the Community Foundation of the Ozarks to benefit people in our community. If anyone is interested in making a donation, it can be done that night at a table supplied by the family, or donations can be made online at cfozarks.org.

Remember, we play every Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 pm and every Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 pm. We’d love to play some songs for you!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, July 8

1 A Frangesa

2 College Life

3 American Legion

4 Invincible Eagle

5 Chicago Tribune

6 Kentucky Sunrise

7 Marcho Poco

8 Flutes Choice

9 Spoonful of Sugar/Chim Chim Cheree/Let’s Go Fly A Kite

10 Sky Ranger

11 On the Alamo

12 Blue Danube

13 God Bless America

Saturday, July 9

1 Saints Go Marching In

2 Hymn Medley

3 The Defending Circle

4 The Billboard March

5 Children of the Shrine

6 Aces of the Air

7 Sweet Caroline

8 Clarinets Choice

9 Wait till the Sun Shines Nellie

10 Hello Dolly

11 On Wisconsin

12 Salute to the Promised Land

13 God Bless America

Sunday, July 10

1 Independentia

2 Marches of Mancini

3 Con Brio

4 The Gladiator

5 My Faith Looks Up to Thee

6 Sax Choice

7 Under the Double Eagle

8 Whatever Will Be Will Be

9 Melody of Love

10 Krakowiak

11 The Entertainer

12 Gallant Zouaves

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner