The First Session of the 103rd General Assembly in the House of Representatives is off to a great start. As your State Representative from Missouri’s 125th District, I was sworn into office by the Honorable Mary Russell, Judge of the Supreme Court of Missouri, on January 8, 2025, with other new and returning Members.

As a new legislative session has convened in Jefferson City, with that comes newly elected leadership in the Missouri House of Representatives. I am proud to report that Dr. Jonathan Patterson from Jackson County was elected Speaker of the House, and Rep. Alex Riley from Greene County was elected to the position of Majority Floor Leader. Under the leadership of these gentlemen, the House is going to be in great hands for the next two years.

Along with new leadership comes new committees. I am honored to have been chosen as the Chairman for the House Committee on Insurance. I appreciate the trust and faith the Speaker has placed in me. Along with the Chair of Insurance, I will also serve the House Committee on Agriculture, the Committee on Local Government and the Committee on Legislative Review. I requested committee assignments that will not only fit our district well but will also allow me to work legislation that concerns my constituents.

His legislative efforts reflect this commitment, as he sponsors a variety of bills aimed at improving agricultural regulations and community services. Some of his notable initiatives include:

• HB 533: Prohibits certain fire safety requirements for agricultural buildings.

• HB 720: Modifies loan repayment provisions for healthcare professionals.

• HB 727: Allows a county sales tax to support hospital services in Bates County.

Monday, Jan. 13 was an exciting day at the Missouri State Capitol as Governor Mike Kehoe was sworn into office as our 58th governor of the state. Governor Kehoe addressed legislators stating that he will focus on public safety, education, economic development and agriculture, to secure a safer, stronger and more prosperous Missouri. The evenings festivities ended with the Governor’s Ball which included a Grand March by members of the legislature and their families.

I also have big news to announce from our office in Jefferson City. Diana Hennerich is now my new Legislative Assistant. She comes from the former speaker’s office and will be instrumental in addressing the needs of our district and assisting with problems as they arise. I am honored to have her in the office and know she is going to be an asset for Bates, Vernon, and Cedar Counties. If you are in Jefferson City, make a point to stop by our office in Room 114, as my door is always open. If there is a matter that I can facilitate on your behalf, please call 573-751-4065 or email me at Dane.Diehl@house.mo.gov. We look forward to serving you.