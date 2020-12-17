The holidays bring a sense of well being and happiness for most people with the joy of family gatherings. But for others it can bring a sense of extreme loss, emptiness and hopelessness. There are those who will end their lives during the holiday season.

The Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-8255. I would encourage if you or a loved one is struggling emotionally to please call for help, advice or just to talk.

For the families who are left behind, there are many questions, “Did we miss signs or messages from our loved one?” A large amount of the time the answer is “No.” Individuals who plan their suicide have made their decision to do so and they will not talk about it. They then do it. We cannot control the actions of others and we should not take on the responsibility for their actions.

My heart goes out for those left behind to live with the loss and questions of “Why.” I urge you to speak with a pastor, doctor or a professional you trust concerning your feelings as you work toward and find resolution. You have a right to find closure

There is a network for loss survivors to contact others for support. It is “After a Suicide.” This is a portal linking people who are grieving after the loss of a loved one by suicide. This can help you cope with the different sides of grief and trauma caused by suicide.

Please take care of yourself this holiday season and throughout the year. There is hope and there are those who will help you.

Nora Powell,

Cedar County Coroner