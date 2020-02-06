According to Officials with the Sheriff’s Office, three Nevada residents were taken into custody after Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a residence on E. Sycamore Street in Nevada, MO on Wednesday morning. According to Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher, a team from the Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant and was able to take multiple people into custody before the suspects even had time to get out of bed. “The residence, including a separate structure had multiple people in different areas of the home that needed to be detained at the same time in order to preserve the evidence.” Mosher said two separate teams communicating with each other, made it to all the suspects at the same time.” Suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located during the search.

The suspects have been identified as 41-year-old Jennifer Stark, of Nevada, 28-year-old Codey Henderson, of Nevada, and 39-year-old Viola Holman, of Nevada. On Thursday morning, warrants were issued by the Courts charging Henderson and Stark with Possession of a Controlled Substance, with a $5,000 cash only bond. Both Henderson and Stark are being held in the Vernon County Jail. Holman is also being held in the Vernon County Jail on multiple Failure to Appear warrants of original Felony drug charges.