Tri-county Quilt Club met Dec. 4, at Rockville United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall for their regular monthly meeting and Christmas party with 15 members present. All enjoyed a delicious turkey dinner after Archie Pier gave the blessing.

At 1:30 President Mary McLeod called the meeting to order. Business was; Best Choice labels mailed, donation to Harvesters, new quilt books discussed, thank you note from Birthright and election of officers for 2024.Officers were as follows: Pam Walker president, Mary McLeod vice president, Marge Zink, secretary-treasurer.

The meeting completed with Judy Pier’s Show and Tell. Then the Christmas Party began. Beverly Sullians read the annual left and right story while members pasted presents left and right.

Next meeting is Jan. 8, 2024, at the Rockville United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Sewing at 10, lunch at 12:30 and the meeting will begin at 1:30. Everyone is welcome to attend. If you need any additional information, please contact Marge at 660.207.8063.