Candidate filing for the upcoming election in Cedar County opened Tuesday, Feb. 24, and will close March 31 at 5 p.m., according to the Cedar County Clerk’s Office.

As of this report, the following individuals have filed for office:

Associate Circuit Judge: Jacob Dawson

Prosecuting Attorney: Nicole Barrett

Presiding Commissioner: Incumbent Kenneth Thornton and Roger Hamby

County Clerk: Chrislynn Price

Circuit Clerk: Sarah Turner

Treasurer: Carla Lowe

Collector: Lisa Nelson

Recorder: Melissa Heskett

For party and township committee positions, one candidate has filed for Madison District Libertarian Party committeeman, and Rusty Norval has filed for Box Township Republican Party committeeman. At this time, no filings have been reported for committee woman positions.

It is important to note that any eligible citizen may file for these positions. Running for office does not require prior approval, only the willingness to assume the workload and serve the public with diligence and integrity.

Individuals interested in filing should contact the Cedar County Clerk’s Office prior to the March 31 deadline for requirements and additional information.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this report incorrectly listed the candidate filing deadline as March 30. The Cedar County Clerk has clarified that the correct deadline is March 31 at 5 p.m. We regret the error.