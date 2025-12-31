Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Former Cedar County Deputy case now set for 2026 jury trial

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

This story is an update to a case we first brought to readers months ago involving former Cedar County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Johnson, which will now stretch into its second year, with a jury trial scheduled for September 2026.

Johnson was 49 years old at the time of the alleged incident. He is charged with four felony counts: third-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree harassment, and armed criminal action. The charges stem from a June 2024 domestic disturbance reported near the Stockton area while the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office still employed Johnson.

As previously reported, Cedar County Sheriff McCrary requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol take over the investigation due to Johnson’s employment with the sheriff’s office, citing potential conflicts of interest. Johnson was suspended and is no longer employed by the department.

According to probable cause statements previously released by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the alleged incident began as a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. The alleged victim reported being prevented from leaving the residence, threatened, and later confronted with a firearm. Johnson later turned himself in at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. He posted a $5,000 bond with special conditions, including surrendering all firearms and having no contact with the alleged victim or witnesses.

Because of Johnson’s former position in Cedar County, the case was transferred to St. Clair County. Prosecutor Dysart was appointed as special prosecutor, and Judge Baker is presiding over the proceedings.

Court records show the case has experienced multiple delays and continuances over the past year. An earlier court date in February 2025 was canceled without explanation, and subsequent hearings were reset as the case moved through pre-trial proceedings. According to the most recent docket entries, a pre-trial conference and Frye hearing are scheduled for Aug. 13, 2026.

Jury trial is now set for Sept. 10 and Sept. 11, 2026, more than two years after the alleged incident first entered the court system. The trial dates were formally entered during a Dec. 4, 2025, hearing, at which Johnson appeared in person with his attorney, Josh Jones. The state appeared through the prosecuting attorney’s office.

Throughout the case, community residents have raised concerns about the length of time it has taken to move the matter forward. Some have stated they believe cases involving former law enforcement officers can take longer due to procedural safeguards and jurisdictional changes. In contrast, others have questioned whether the extended timeline reflects broader challenges within the court system. Court records do not indicate any special status granted to the defendant.

Johnson remains free on bond as the case proceeds. Prosecutor Dysart has previously stated he does not comment on ongoing cases.

This update follows earlier reporting by this newspaper and other regional outlets, including initial coverage of Johnson’s arrest and the decision to assign the investigation to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The case remains active and unresolved.

Rural Justice Update: Multiple felony cases against Rush now stretch into 2026 across two counties

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

More than a year after felony charges were formally filed in Cedar County, and more than two years after separate felony allegations emerged in Douglas County, criminal cases involving Michael Shane Rush Jr. continue to move slowly through the court system, with no trial dates yet set in either county.

The El Dorado Springs Sun has brought readers repeated updates on Rush’s cases since 2024, documenting a prolonged series of hearings, continuances, discovery filings, and rescheduled court dates in both jurisdictions.

Cedar County Case

In Cedar County, Rush faces two felony charges stemming from a July 27, 2024, incident: abuse or neglect of a child with no sexual contact and second-degree domestic assault, according to court records. The charges were filed following an investigation by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.

Rush waived formal arraignment in January 2025 and entered a not-guilty plea. Since that time, court records show the case has been continued repeatedly at the defense’s request, with multiple case management conferences and plea or trial settings postponed throughout 2025.

Most recently, a plea or trial setting scheduled for Dec. 8, 2025, was continued at the defendant’s request. The case is now set for a plea or trial setting at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2026, before Judge Munton in Cedar County Circuit Court.

Rush is represented in Cedar County by public defender Keegan Whipple. Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither is prosecuting the case.

Court records reflect extensive discovery activity throughout 2025, including supplemental discovery filings and electronic evidence submissions. Rush posted a percentage bond in October 2024.

In prior reporting, the Sun corrected the record to note that Rush was formerly employed in the Cedar County Jail and was not a deputy.

Douglas County Nonsupport Case

Separate from the Cedar County felony case, Rush also faces felony nonsupport charges in Douglas County.

Court records show Rush was indicted by a Douglas County grand jury in January 2025 on four counts of felony nonsupport, each alleging total arrears exceeding 12 monthly payments due under a court-ordered support obligation. The charges are classified as felony E offenses under Missouri law and originate from alleged conduct dated July 28, 2023. The case is being handled by the Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in Ava.

A warrant was issued in January 2025, with a $2,000 cash-only bond. The warrant was served in May 2025 by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, and Rush subsequently posted bond.

Douglas County court records reflect multiple hearings, missed appearances, and rescheduled proceedings throughout 2025. A show-cause order was issued after Rush failed to appear for a scheduled hearing, followed by later court appearances and a formal arraignment in July 2025.

Rush is represented in Douglas County by attorney Christopher Hatley. The case is assigned to Judge Craig Carter.

A plea hearing in the Douglas County case is now scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, at the Douglas County Courthouse in Ava.

Ongoing Proceedings

As of this update, neither the Cedar County felony assault and child abuse case nor the Douglas County felony nonsupport case has been resolved. Both matters are now scheduled to extend well into 2026, more than a year after formal charges were filed in Cedar County and more than two years after the alleged nonsupport conduct underlying the Douglas County case.

The El Dorado Springs Sun will continue to follow both cases and provide updates as they proceed through the court system.

Rural Justice Update: Colt Schieffer case advances nearly a year after initial incident

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Nearly a year after a high-profile incident that prompted an Amber Alert and a multi-agency pursuit across state lines, the criminal case against Colt Lee Schieffer continues to move slowly through the Cedar County court system, with the next hearing now scheduled for early 2026.

Readers may recall that in March 2025, Schieffer was arrested after law enforcement reported he allegedly took a 5-year-old child from the 1100 block of South Jackson Street in El Dorado Springs and fled westbound on U.S. Highway 54. The pursuit extended into Kansas before ending in Fort Scott, where Bourbon County deputies and Fort Scott police officers took Schieffer into custody. Authorities reported at the time that he was armed and wearing body armor. The child recovered safely.

Following that arrest, Cedar County prosecutors initially sought felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest by fleeing. Law enforcement agencies stated the incident was isolated and that there was no ongoing threat to the community.

In the months that followed, additional allegations emerged.

Court records show that on March 31, 2025, Schieffer was formally charged with three additional felonies: kidnapping in the second degree, armed criminal action, and false impersonation of a law enforcement officer. Those charges stem from a separate alleged incident reported on March 25, 2025, days before the pursuit.

According to the probable cause statement filed in the case, a confidential victim reported that a man later identified as Schieffer arrived at a Cedar County residence in a dark gray Dodge Durango and claimed to be a law enforcement officer. The report alleges Schieffer was wearing tactical gear, was armed, and told the individual he was under arrest due to an alleged warrant in Greene County. The statement further alleges the victim was transported across county lines and later coerced into giving Schieffer $100 in cash at a gas station.

Schieffer has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Court records indicate that after several months of procedural filings, information was formally filed by Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither on Dec. 5, 2025. Three days later, on Dec. 8, Schieffer appeared in court with his attorney and waived his right to formal arraignment. He entered a not guilty plea, and the case was continued at the defense request. Bond conditions remained unchanged.

The case is now set for a case management conference on Feb. 2, 2026, before Judge David R. Munton in Cedar County Circuit Court.

As of that date, nearly 11 months will have passed since the original pursuit and arrest, and more than 10 months since the additional felony charges were filed, with no trial date yet scheduled.

Schieffer, who was born in 1997, remains presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This story will be updated as additional court proceedings occur.

Rural Justice Update: Child abuse case against Tonya Reynolds continues with pre-trial now set for March 2026

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Nearly nine months after Vernon County deputies first responded to a rural residence for a child abuse investigation, the felony case against Tonya Lynn Reynolds remains in the pre-trial phase, with court proceedings now scheduled to extend into 2026.

Readers may recall that on March 17, 2025, Vernon County deputies were dispatched at approximately 8:30 a.m. to investigate allegations of child abuse. According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies worked alongside Family Services and confirmed abuse during the investigation. Authorities reported that the child suffered multiple broken bones and required urgent medical care.

Reynolds was arrested and charged the same day with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in serious emotional or physical injury, a Class B felony under Missouri law. Bond was initially set at $50,000 cash only.

A probable cause statement filed March 18, 2025, alleges medical professionals identified multiple fractures, including broken ribs and fractures to the child’s arm and legs. According to the filing, physicians advised law enforcement that the injuries were not consistent with accidental trauma and would have required significant force, PC Statement

Reynolds entered a not guilty plea during her initial court appearances in March 2025. Since that time, the case has seen repeated delays, with preliminary hearings scheduled and continued multiple times between May and October 2025.

Court records reflect several changes to bond conditions over the course of those months, including periods of house arrest, electronic monitoring, and later release on recognizance with strict conditions prohibiting contact with the alleged victim and all minors.

Throughout the spring and summer of 2025, court filings included subpoenas, discovery motions, protective order requests, and compliance reports. Preliminary hearings scheduled for May, August, and October 2025 were continued, with the defendant appearing alongside defense counsel. Prosecutors opposed certain bond modifications during those proceedings.

On Nov. 3, 2025, the court scheduled a pre-trial conference, now set for March 26, 2026, before Judge Brandon B. Fisher in Vernon County Circuit Court.

By the time that conference occurs, more than one year will have passed since the alleged abuse was first reported, with the case still remaining in the pre-trial stage and no trial date yet set.

Reynolds is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This case remains active and will continue to be followed as part of ongoing Rural Justice reporting.

Rural Justice Update: Judge sentences Rhonda Heard in Cedar County animal abuse case

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Cedar County woman has been sentenced in an animal abuse case first reported by the El Dorado Springs Sun in September 2024.

On Jan. 17, 2025, Judge Dawson sentenced Rhonda Faye Heard after she entered guilty pleas to two misdemeanor counts stemming from an investigation into animal neglect and abuse. Heard pleaded guilty to animal abuse, a Class A misdemeanor, and animal neglect or abandonment, a Class C misdemeanor. The prosecution dismissed a third count.

For the animal abuse charge, Heard was sentenced to six months in the Cedar County Jail, with the sentence suspended. She was placed on probation for 2 years and ordered to pay court costs and restitution. On the animal neglect charge, Heard was fined $200 in addition to court costs. Court records show a suspended execution of sentence review hearing scheduled for Jan. 13, 2027.

The charges stem from a Cedar County Sheriff’s Office investigation that began on Sept. 16, 2024, when a deputy responded to the area of CC Highway and 675 Road following a report of a neglected pit bull mix dog that had killed several chickens.

According to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, deputies determined the dog came from a property located at 11260 South 675 Road and appeared to be severely malnourished. While attempting to contact the owner, deputies discovered two medium-sized dogs that were deceased and tied to chains, reportedly without access to food, water, or shelter. A third deceased dog was found inside a pen.

Authorities also located two living dogs and a cat on the property. Law enforcement stated the animals were not being properly cared for.

Lynn Cox with Fury Hearts rescued the pit bull mix that was running at large. On Sept. 18, 2024, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force, served a search warrant at the property, collected evidence, and took custody of the remaining living animals.

This case was previously reported by the El Dorado Springs Sun and is part of ongoing Rural Justice coverage.

Rural Justice Update: Judge orders Robert Chastain committed as competency concerns halt proceedings

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Cedar County felony case involving allegations of attempted statutory sodomy with a minor has been suspended after a judge found the defendant is not competent to proceed, according to court records.

On Oct. 23, 2025, Judge Gary A. Troxell entered an amended commitment order in the case of Robert James Chastain, finding that Chastain lacks the capacity to understand the proceedings against him or assist in his own defense due to a mental disease or defect. As a result, the criminal case has been suspended while Chastain is committed for further mental health evaluation and treatment under Missouri law.

Court records indicate that the judge considered multiple mental health evaluations filed over the course of the case, including reports submitted in 2024 and 2025, and heard testimony from a psychologist during an August 2025 hearing before issuing the ruling.

Chastain is charged with attempted statutory sodomy involving deviated sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 12, stemming from allegations related to a Dec. 1, 2022, incident. The case has been pending since 2023 and has seen numerous delays as the court addressed pre-trial motions and competency concerns.

In earlier proceedings, the court held multiple hearings on the state’s motion to admit hearsay statements from a child under 14. Those hearings were held in May, June, and November 2024. After reviewing evidence, including a recorded interview conducted by a Child Advocacy Center, Judge Troxell ruled that the statements met the legal standard for reliability and could be admitted as substantive evidence. Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither indicated that the child would also testify at trial, allowing the defense to cross-examine.

Trial dates scheduled for December 2024 were continued after defense counsel reported that a mental examination indicated Chastain was not competent to proceed. Although the state objected, the court granted a continuance and reset the trial for Feb. 20–21, 2025. Those trial dates were later canceled as competency proceedings continued.

On Jan. 2, 2025, Judge Troxell ordered Chastain taken into custody and revoked his bond, citing concerns raised in a mental evaluation. Chastain has remained in custody since that time.

Court records show a case management conference/status hearing is currently scheduled for March 20, 2026, in Cedar County Circuit Court.

Rural Justice Update: Warrant issued after Gordon Spurgeon fails to appear in Cedar County Court

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Cedar County man previously charged with assault and resisting arrest now faces a failure-to-appear warrant after missing multiple court dates, according to court records.

On Oct. 8, 2025, Judge Dawson issued a warrant for Gordon Charles Spurgeon after he failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing. The warrant carries a $250 cash-only bond. Court records indicate that the hearing proceeded in Spurgeon’s absence, prompting the court to issue the warrant that day.

Readers may recall that Spurgeon was previously charged in connection with a January 16 incident that led to two counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of resisting arrest. The case was first reported by the El Dorado Springs Sun following Spurgeon’s arrest.

Court records show Spurgeon was scheduled for an initial appearance on Sept. 3, 2025, in Stockton Municipal Court. That appearance was continued due to a clerical error and reset for Sept. 15, 2025, in Cedar County Circuit Court. Spurgeon did not appear on Sept. 15, prompting the court to issue a criminal summons and reset the matter for Oct. 8.

When Spurgeon again failed to appear on Oct. 8, Judge Dawson issued the failure-to-appear warrant.

Spurgeon is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This case remains active and will continue to be followed as part of ongoing Rural Justice coverage.

Rural Justice Update: Sarah Brake sentenced after repeated court violations

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A woman from Stockton was sentenced to prison for a drug charge after failing to appear in court multiple times, following her release on bond after an arrest in November 2024, according to Cedar County court records.

Sarah Brake, 38, was arrested in connection with a theft investigation that escalated when she fled from police before being recaptured. Judge Dawson later reduced her bond and allowed Brake to be released on her own recognizance into Webster County custody, with orders to appear in court again on February 5, 2025. However, she failed to attend that hearing. On the same day, February 5, 2025, Judge Dawson issued another capias warrant for her arrest with no bond.

In a separate case regarding a drug charge, Judge Munton accepted Brake’s guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance and sentenced her to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Court records indicate that the case previously overseen by Judge Dawson is no longer pending.

Rural Justice Update: Jarred Austin case moved to Barton County; trial set for 2026

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Cedar County felony case involving Jarred Paul Austin, previously reported by the El Dorado Springs Sun, has now been transferred out of the county, with a jury trial scheduled for 2026.

Readers may recall that Austin, 42, was charged with multiple felonies stemming from a July 10, 2023, incident, including first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and possession of a controlled substance. A warrant issued earlier this year ordered Austin held without bond, citing concerns that he posed a danger to the community.

Since that time, the case has continued to move slowly, in part due to Austin’s custody status and pretrial motions.

According to recent court records, a bond-reduction request was denied at a July 25, 2025, hearing. Judge Fisher ruled that, due to the nature of the charges, Austin’s criminal history, and community safety concerns, the existing bond remained appropriate.

At that same hearing, the court granted a change of venue, moving the jury trial to Barton County. Trial is now scheduled for March 24–26, 2026. Pretrial motions and a Frye hearing are set for Feb. 27, 2026, in Cedar County.

Court records also reflect ongoing discovery filings by both the prosecution and defense through October 2025.

Austin remains presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Rural Justice Update: El Dorado Springs burglary case ends in guilty plea; probation violations follow

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A burglary and theft case previously reported by the El Dorado Springs Sun has reached a resolution, with new developments following sentencing.

Phillip Robison, 43, of El Dorado Springs, was arrested in February 2025 on charges of second-degree burglary and theft stemming from a Feb. 4, 2025, incident. At the time, he was held on a combined $50,000 cash-only bond.

Court records show Robison entered a guilty plea on July 14, 2025, to second-degree burglary. Judge Munton sentenced him to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, with execution of the sentence suspended, and placed him on supervised probation for five years.

Since sentencing, probation records indicate violations have already been filed, including a probation citation and a field violation report, placing Robison back under court review.

Rural Justice Update: April warrant roundup now shows pleas and sentencing in three cases

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Readers may remember a joint operation earlier this year between the Vernon County and Cedar County sheriff’s offices that led to the arrest of three people with active warrants during the execution of a search warrant in rural Vernon County. Since that operation, court records show each case has moved into a new phase.

Norma J. Groves

In Cedar County, Norma J. Groves later resolved her felony child endangerment case with a guilty plea. Records show Groves pleaded guilty on May 12, 2025, to four counts related to endangering the welfare of a child (ritual/ceremony). Judge Munton sentenced her on May 13, 2025, to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on each count, with execution of sentence suspended, and placed her on five years of supervised probation, with the counts running concurrent. A probation violation was filed on Dec. 2, 2025.

Isaiah D. Laforteza-Ohman

Court records show Isaiah D. Laforteza-Ohman entered a guilty plea on May 5, 2025, after the state amended the case to four counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree. Judge Munton sentenced Laforteza-Ohman to 60 days in the Cedar County Jail on each count, to run concurrently.

Kenneth Bluford Voss

In Vernon County, records show Kenneth Bluford Voss resolved a case tied to the January 2025 incident previously reported by pleading guilty on Dec. 4, 2025, to attempted peace disturbance, first offense. Judge Fisher sentenced Voss to a $200 fine plus court costs. The docket reflects multiple settings and at least one failure-to-appear warrant during the case, prior to the plea.

All information is based on court records.