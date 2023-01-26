Our founding fathers spent a considerable amount of time debating, contemplating, and discerning the dangers to a free society. The whole premise of the Constitution was to give power of government to the people so they could live a life they chose to live. The idea that a person was in control of their own destiny; as long as they didn’t transgress another’s natural rights was foreign to monarchies, dictatorships, and all governments that came before. Excluding Native American tribes and a few rare examples; governments of civilizations controlled everything about a persons life. You could be called to military service against your will, you most likely didn’t own property, you paid what was demanded, you could be conscripted for building projects, servitude, or abused by tyrants and invaders any given day. In 1776 a minority of the population decided that a person was free to live their life solely dictated by their desires and ambitions. An individual chose how to spend their precious time on Earth and no government should be the arbitrary benefactors of one’s time, labor and life.

A government with a central bank and fiat paper money was deemed a danger to a free society. With unlimited spending our government has brought us into the crosshairs of failure and everything our government touches is crumbling. Their answer is to raise the debt ceiling and throw more money at it, but they never debate the waste or look to allow the private sector to compete for the answers to our problems. The founding fathers were right; we are plagued with fraud, endless wars, heavy taxes, debt, a crashing fake currency, and corruption. And it’s all against our will. If you refuse the government will get violent with you. Our politicians, like the Roman Senate refuse to admit their mistakes and continue to push failed policies that have only hurt our elders, damaged our youth and killed the middle class. You are witnessing what the Romans witnessed as their once great and powerful empire began to crumble. Romans were some of the most Patriotic people and everything was for the Roman Empire. Everything they did was dictated on the benefit for Rome’s glory.

Today in America the same blindness plagues us as we head towards a cliff that will have the most unpleasant endings at the bottom. Central banking was created to solve some issues but for every action there is an equal but opposite reaction. We humans are corruptible and with time the wrong people acquire power over others. The central bank in creating an elastic money supply has allowed all manners of fraud and evil to be funded. Corporations receive tax payer money for poor services or services not demanded or needed. Huge wealth transfers from the common worker to multimillionaires and even billion dollar companies occur every year with our budget. Every year we have a debt crisis that threatens a government shutdown and everyone who is dependent on the government is in danger of being affected. The government has addicted millions to the taxpayers money and uses promises to remain in control.

We have lost our ability to determine what is best for us; all because of the central banking system that has helped the government grow far beyond its Constitutional power. We have been snared by promises the government cannot possibly keep and most don’t see the liberties we have lost. The government will only grow the debt; requiring more taxes collected, government services will continue to become worse and more funding will always be demanded. They will never address or solve the issues and they will never return what they take. This is proven through history and our founding fathers knew it. In Missouri a 52 Billion budget has been proposed and since 2011 our Missouri budget has doubled under the super majority. Every year the budget grows, the government grows, taxes collected grows but your liberties and capabilities to provide for yourself shrinks. The government can not give you anything that it did not take from someone else first. “The evils attending a wanton exercise of power, in some of the colonies, by issuing a redundancy of paper currency, has always been avoided by this province, by a proper attention to the dangerous consequences of such a practice, and the fatal influence it must have upon public credit.” Christopher Gadsden 1764. The government consumes everything and history has shown us the bigger it gets the harder it falls.

Robert E Smith