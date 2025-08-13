If you’ve been online lately, you might’ve seen headlines about pigs turning bright blue in California — and yes, it’s real.

Wild pigs in Monterey County were recently found with neon-blue fat tissue after consuming rodenticide directly from bait stations, according to Newsweek, SFGate, and other news outlets. Lab testing confirmed the presence of diphacinone, an anticoagulant rodenticide dyed bright blue by manufacturers to mark poisoned tissue. These animals accessed the bait directly — not by eating poisoned rodents, but by getting into the bait themselves.

The blue fat served as a visual warning. That meat was quickly condemned and destroyed before it could enter the food supply.

It’s a bizarre headline, but the issue behind it is serious — and it’s not just a California problem. The same types of rodenticides are in use right here in Missouri.

These bright blue baits contain toxic rodenticides like diphacinone, but all rodent baits carry risks to pets, wildlife, and people if not used properly.

At Integrity Pest Solutions, we’ve dealt with at least two recent cases in our service area where pets suffered from secondary poisoning after homeowners attempted to solve rodent issues on their own. In both cases, store-bought bait was applied without proper containment, and pets became exposed indirectly through poisoned rodents. Sadly, both families only called us after emergency vet visits were underway.

These situations serve as a hard reminder: rodenticides are not harmless just because they’re sold in stores. Their misuse can endanger pets, livestock, and even people — and improper placement can attract the wrong animals altogether.

That’s part of why rodenticide regulations are changing. Many states, including Missouri, are moving to reclassify powerful baits like diphacinone and bromadiolone as Restricted Use Pesticides (RUPs). This means they are no longer available for general retail sale and can only be purchased and applied by licensed professionals who’ve completed specific training and follow regulatory oversight.

Meanwhile, the rodenticides still available over the counter are being reformulated to be less potent — which often leads to repeated applications, improper use, and more risk overall.

Professional pest control companies like ours are trained to handle these products safely and effectively. We follow strict protocols for placement, access control, and risk mitigation to ensure people, pets, and wildlife stay safe.

It’s also important to understand the broader environmental impact. Non-target wildlife like owls, hawks, foxes, and bobcats can die from eating poisoned rodents. The effects ripple out well beyond your property line.

So what can you do? First, if you’re seeing signs of rodent activity, don’t try to tackle it alone. Call a licensed professional before a small problem becomes a health emergency — for your pets or your family. And if your pet or livestock shows symptoms of poisoning (such as lethargy, bleeding, or unusual behavior), seek emergency care immediately.

Rodent control isn’t just about solving a pest problem — it’s about doing it safely. When in doubt, let the pros at Integrity Pest Solutions take care of it the right way.