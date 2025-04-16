You may be making plans to clean up the physical clutter in your house this spring, but what about the digital clutter on your phone or laptop?

Spring cleaning season is a great time to check in on your digital cleanliness. Keeping your phone, computer and other devices organized and secure helps ensure your important files are safe and easy to access. Bonus: Cleaning up old files also helps your devices run faster.

For those who lose important files or personal data to hackers, malware or viruses, the consequences can be wide-reaching, and financial losses can be high. BBB also receives reports of tech support scams where a pop-up ad or phone call from scammers posing as tech support agents tells you your computer has a virus or needs repairs right away.

BBB recommends taking a few simple, proactive steps each year to help keep your files safe and protect yourself from malware and identity theft.

BBB’s digital spring cleaning tips

How can I keep my online accounts safe?

• Lock down your logins. Create a strong password for all your accounts. Make sure each password is unique and safely stored.

• Use two-factor authentication. This adds another layer of security by sending a code to your phone or email to confirm that the account owner is the one logging in.

How can I cut down on digital clutter?

• Clean up old files. Go through all installed software, apps and files on your devices and uninstall or remove the ones you no longer need.

• Back up your files. Regularly copy important files to a location other than your device in case it is stolen or damaged. You can use a local solution like a USB flash drive or external hard drive, or you can use a cloud solution like Google Drive.

How can I protect my devices from hackers and viruses?

• Update your devices. Install software updates or patches as soon as they become available to help protect your devices from cyberattacks. Your device should notify you of available updates or may even update automatically. You also can search for software updates for your accessories, such as printers and routers, by going to the support area of those devices’ websites and searching for “firmware update.”

• Use virus protection. Install antivirus or cybersecurity software to protect your devices from viruses, malware and hackers. You can search for trusted companies offering these services at BBB.org.