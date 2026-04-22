If you recently purchased your first home, congrats on your accomplishment! You’ve no doubt realized that all that extra space comes with extra maintenance – and if you’re used to renting, you’ll now be faced with tasks your landlord may have previously taken care of.

Home maintenance can be daunting, but it’s important. Regular home maintenance makes your home a clean and comfortable environment. It can extend the life of your home, prevent illness and accidents, and save you time and money.

Your first year in your new home will be a good opportunity to learn what you can take care of yourself and what you might need to hire a company to help with. If you do need to hire someone, look them up at BBB.org to get an idea of their track record and how they’ve treated past customers.

What are some maintenance tips for new first-time homeowners?

• Identify seasonal tasks. Each season has its own tasks to prepare for the changing weather. For example, it’s wise to get an HVAC tune-up before summer and winter so you don’t wind up with a broken furnace or AC during the most extreme temperatures of the year. BBB’s checklist can help you keep track of seasonal needs.

• Keep your lawn and trees tidy. Not only will a well-kept lawn improve your home’s curb appeal, but it will also make for an enjoyable place to spend time outside with your family. Lawn care also keeps harmful pests, such as snakes and mice, from making their home too close to yours. Early to mid-spring is a good time to start garden and lawn planning, or hire a professional if needed.

• Inspect your home’s exterior. Check your roof, gutters and exterior surfaces of your home a few times a year, especially after severe weather. Make sure there are no missing shingles, leaks, or other kinds of damage. You can prevent damage by clearing dead or low-hanging branches away from your roof and removing debris.

• Maintain airflow and HVAC systems. As a general rule, plan on having your home’s air ducts cleaned every three to five years. However, if you notice mold, vermin, or large amounts of dust clogging the air vents, you should get your air ducts cleaned by a trained HVAC technician. It’s also advised that you get an HVAC tune-up each spring and fall – and it’s usually a good idea to change your air filters, clean your refrigerator coils and clean your dryer vent at the same time. These tasks improve energy efficiency and keep your systems in good condition.

• Watch for drips and leaks. Even a small leaky or dripping faucet can drive up your water bill. Also, leaks are sometimes indicative of bigger issues that may require a plumber’s help.

• Check windows and doors for drafts. Gaps that let in cold air can make it hard for your furnace to keep up in the winter. You may be able to fill gaps yourself with weather strips, and some window companies can also make custom inserts.

• Decide when to DIY vs. hire – and choose trusted companies. Some home maintenance tasks can easily be DIY’d, but others are best done by a professional. When deciding whether to DIY or call in a pro, consider your skill level, equipment, safety risks and costs. If you need to hire someone to help, look companies up at BBB.org to get an idea of their track record. There, you can see reviews, complaints and whether they’re BBB Accredited.

• Beware of home improvement scams. BBB receives frequent reports about home improvement scams, often involving companies who take the money for a job and leave without completing it.

• Watch out for red flags: High-pressure sales tactics, cash-only deals, contractors who refuse to sign a contract, and companies who insist you pay for the entire job up front.

• To avoid scams: Get estimates from multiple companies, ask questions until you feel comfortable, and record all details of the job in a written contract.