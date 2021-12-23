“Buy now, pay later” installment services are growing in popularity among national retailers of all sizes.

These purchases allow a buyer to space out smaller payments on an item over time without using a credit card. Unlike the layaway services many retailers offered in the past, a buyer receives the item immediately, without having to pay the full purchase price first.

“It’s imperative that customers understand the terms before they sign up,” said Stephanie Garland, Better Business Bureau (BBB) Springfield Regional Director.

Buyers typically will need to be approved by the financing company before taking advantage of an installment payment plan. While many installment payment services come with only a few small payments and zero-percent interest, interest rates on installment purchases can be as high as 30%, depending on your credit history and the retailer, and installments can last for as little as a few weeks or as long as 39 months. Late fees also may apply if you do not make payments on time.

Payment processing services, which include installment payment financing companies, were among BBB’s top 10 most complained-about types of business in 2020. More than 16,000 consumers filed complaints with BBB about these businesses.

When buying items on installment payments, BBB recommends you get everything in writing and offers the following checklist of questions to ask:

Consider it a loan. It’s critical to remember that buying an item and paying for it later, even without interest, is still borrowing money to enjoy a product before it is paid in full. Ask yourself if paying the total price means spending more than you can actually afford, and make your decision accordingly.

Stick to a budget. Think about how bi-weekly or monthly payments could affect your budget – even if the payments seem small. Will they cut into the funds set aside for necessary expenses, such as rent or groceries?

Read the fine print. Before signing up to pay in installments, understand exactly how the service works. Read the fine print of the agreement to find out what company is financing, how long the financing terms are to pay off the purchase and in how many installments, how they handle late payments, and how much interest is charged.

Get to know the financing company. Look up the financing company at BBB.org to make sure they are a reputable company with honest business practices.

Know how your credit could be affected. Most installment services advertise that they do not require a credit check. However, keep in mind that unpaid debts can be sent to collections agencies and, after a delinquent period of 90 days, can be reported to credit bureaus. This could have a negative impact on your credit score.