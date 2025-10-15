It can take some planning to winter-proof your life and decide what contractors you might need to hire for help. However, a few preventative measures during the fall months can help you avoid waking up to a broken furnace, frozen pipes or a deflated tire.

If you do find yourself in a winter weather emergency, don’t be tempted to hire a business on the spot without doing your research – some less-than-legit businesses use winter weather to take advantage of desperate customers.

Taking the time to winterize now will save you from headaches later. If you need a contractor’s help and you’re not sure where to start, try looking up businesses with BBB.

How do I winterize my home?

• Find trusted companies to work for you. If you need to schedule annual inspections or would like help with heating, plumbing or weatherproofing, check out profiles for local businesses at BBB.org. You can see the company’s track record, including customer reviews, any complaints and responses, their BBB rating and whether they’re BBB Accredited.

• Weather-proof your doors and windows. Add weatherstripping or door sweeps to keep the cold out and your heating bills down. Inspect your attic for openings that might be causing heat loss.

• Replace your furnace filter and clean your air ducts. It’s generally recommended that you change the filter every three months to keep your furnace running efficiently. Cleaning the air ducts regularly also improves heating efficiency.

• Check your fireplace. Consider having a professional inspect and/or clean your fireplace before your first fire of the season.

• Retire your backyard setup for the year. Bring patio furniture and outdoor grills inside or cover them. Disconnect gas grills from their propane tanks and disconnect your garden hose from the spigot.

• When in doubt, ask an expert. While some repairs can be addressed with a DIY approach, sometimes it’s better to have a professional locate the problem and fix it for good – especially for plumbing issues or other big projects.

How do I winterize my car?

• Check the fluids. Make sure your car has enough coolant, oil and washer fluid. The coolant must have the correct antifreeze/water levels to prevent the fluid from freezing in your radiator.

• Double check your tires and battery. Tires lose air in cold weather, so make sure that the tire pressure matches the manufacturer’s recommendation. Frigid temperatures can also impact your car’s battery. Consider getting a winter tune-up from a trusted mechanic.

• Protect your paint job. Winter road maintenance treatments might harm your vehicle’s paint or cause rust. You can protect it by applying a fresh coat of wax prior to the first snow and by washing your car regularly.

How can I avoid winter repair or maintenance scams?

• Pause before you pay. If winter weather damages your home or car, don’t be tempted to hire someone on the spot. Make sure you research the business in advance and read reviews, complaints and ratings to make an informed decision.

• Ask for credentials. Use a healthy sense of skepticism if a business is going door-to-door seeking work. Ask for a solicitor’s permit and other identification, and call their business to determine their identity. Check whether the solicitor has a vehicle with a business name, phone number and license plate number.

• Shop around. Get written estimates from at least three businesses for any project. Be wary of extra-low estimates, which could be the setup for a fly-by-night scam or a warning sign for a low-quality job.

• Get it in writing. Even for emergency jobs, make sure to get everything you and the business agree to in writing. Read the contract thoroughly and ask questions before you sign. Keep all receipts and pay with a credit card if possible – this makes it easier to challenge the payment later if something goes wrong.