Who wouldn’t want to get a cute puppy as a gift for the holidays? Before you shell out for a new furry friend, read BBB’s new update to a 2017 study to learn how to spot a puppy scam.

Recent reports to BBB found that scammers use sought-after breeds like German shepherds, French bulldogs and dachshunds to lure in unsuspecting buyers, then take the money and run.

The reports show thousands of fake websites and social media pages for pet scams, including many where scammers have stolen a legitimate business’ identity to fool potential buyers into paying for a pet that doesn’t exist.

When scammers pretend to sell a purebred animal, they can net hundreds or thousands from buyers. Median losses in pet scams reported to BBB are over several hundred dollars. Some fraudsters lied to empathetic buyers about animals being hurt if they didn’t hand over more money.

The good news is that knowing what to look for can help you avoid a puppy scam – and the disappointment that comes with it.

What are some of the red flags of a pet scam?

• Popular breeds are available for incredibly low prices.

• The seller refuses to meet in-person or take a video call.

• Extra charges for cages, vaccinations, shipping and other costs.

• The word “teacup” is used in an advertisement.

• High-pressure tactics are used to make the buyer think the animal will be harmed.

How can I avoid pet scams?

• See pets in person. Most scams are not sophisticated enough to fake out an in-person meeting. Video calls can also be a strong deterrent against fraud.

• Use reverse image search. Many scam websites are impersonations of real businesses. Search the photos used online or sent to you to see if they appear anywhere else online.

• Understand market prices. Many pet scams offer animals at deep discounts. Knowing what an animal should cost can help raise alarm bells if a price is suspiciously low.

• Check out your local shelter. Many buyers have no preference for breeds. If you don’t have a preference, an in-person visit to a local shelter can be a surefire way to avoid scams.

Visit BBB.org/scamstudies for more on this and other scams.