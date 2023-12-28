Over 1⁄4 of consumers reported to McKinsey that they intend to shop online more this holiday season compared to last year. With more online shopping comes more shipping – which means more delivery scams and theft.

Delivery scams can happen at any time of year, but during the holidays, shoppers may be busy or distracted and scammers hope they’ll act without thinking.

This is a hectic time of year, but BBB recommends that you stay on top of your online orders and track them carefully. Keeping track of your deliveries and knowing what scams to look out for can help you avoid any lost or stolen packages this year.

Common delivery scams reported to BBB:

• Phishing texts or emails that look like official notices from delivery companies. These may contain a “tracking link,” a message that the shipper is having difficulty delivering a package to you, or a link to update delivery preferences. Clicking the link either takes you to a form that asks for personally identifying information or to a site that downloads malware onto your computer.

• Fake “missed delivery” tags. In another version of this scam, a fraudster sends you a text claiming to be a delivery person who can’t find your house – this is their attempt to steal your personal information.

• Package theft. So-called “porch pirates” steal packages from your doorstep. According to a Security.org study, approximately 79% of consumers experienced package theft in 2022.

BBB’s tips for safe, successful deliveries:

• Keep track of your deliveries. Scammers sending phishing messages hope you’ll just assume they are talking about a package you ordered recently. It will be much harder for them to fool you if you know what packages you are expecting, from what companies and when. Use the tracking number to check the status of your package.

• Know how your delivery company typically contacts you. Be wary of unsolicited messages, especially if you never signed up for text alerts about your package. Don’t click on links in texts or emails – go to the delivery company or retailer’s website directly.

• Examine missed delivery notices carefully. Legitimate delivery services might leave a “missed delivery” notice on your door. If you receive a missed delivery notice, examine the form carefully to make sure it is authentic, and only then follow their instructions. Look for signs like poor grammar, logos that don’t look quite right and inaccurate contact information for the company.

• Request a signature. This feature requires someone at your home to provide a signature to the delivery person when the package is delivered. It may carry an extra fee, but is a wise option to protect more expensive packages.

• Don’t leave unattended packages. Porch pirates are most likely to target houses where the porch or area where packages are delivered is easily visible and within 25 feet of the street.

• Try to schedule package delivery when you know you will be home.

• If you plan to be gone for an extended time, ask a neighbor or friend to hold your packages until you return.

• Consider alternative options like shipping your item to the store or using a package receiving service.

• Consider using a security camera. A home security system with cameras or a camera-enabled doorbell may help deter package theft and fraud, especially if it’s highly visible.