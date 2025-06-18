The Missouri General Assembly returned to Jefferson City for an extraordinary session this summer to address several high-priority issues—including keeping the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals in Missouri, delivering disaster relief to impacted communities, and making key investments in housing and public health.

At the center of the session was the passage of the Show-Me Sports Investment Act, a targeted and performance-based initiative designed to retain Missouri’s two professional sports franchises. The plan authorizes the state to cover up to 50% of stadium construction or renovation costs—but only after the teams invest at least $500 million of their own private funds. The legislation includes multiple taxpayer protections, including a cap based on prior-year state tax revenue, a 30-year commitment from the teams to stay in the Show-Me State, and strong clawback provisions if teams fail to meet their obligations.

The goal of the legislation is to keep the teams from relocating to neighboring Kansas, which has offered competing stadium incentives that expire June 30. Without action, Missouri risks losing major economic drivers that contribute thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions in annual economic impact. Under the agreement, the facilities supported with state incentives would continue to be publicly owned, and the teams would commit to remain in Missouri for three decades.

Beyond the stadium plan, the legislature approved critical disaster relief and infrastructure funding for communities affected by recent storms, particularly in the St. Louis region. These measures include:

• $100 million for the Disaster Relief Fund to support rebuilding efforts and emergency response for the City of St. Louis.

• Up to $5,000 in state tax relief for individuals in federally declared disaster zones to help cover insurance deductibles.

• $25 million for emergency housing assistance through the Missouri Housing Trust Fund.

• Expanded income eligibility for families seeking emergency housing support—raised from 50% to 75% of area median income.

• $48.1 million to construct a 200-bed mental health hospital in Kansas City in partnership with a private provider.

• $50 million for the University of Missouri’s Radioisotope Science Center to advance medical research, including cancer treatment innovations.

In total, the appropriations legislation passed during the extraordinary session allocates over $360 million for infrastructure, health care, emergency housing, and conservation efforts.

This focused session allowed lawmakers to act quickly on issues of long-term economic importance and urgent disaster recovery needs. With Kansas’ stadium offer set to expire at the end of June and many families still recovering from spring storms, timing was critical. The legislature responded by prioritizing results and delivering real, immediate action for Missourians.

