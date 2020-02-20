“NO evidence of ANY wrongdoing”

After a 20-month investigation the Missouri Ethics Commission (MEC) released an order fully exonerating former Governor Eric Greitens. They found “no evidence of any wrongdoing on the part of Eric Greitens.” Charlie Spies, the leader of Dickinson Wright PLLC’s political law practice, served as Mr. Greitens’ legal counsel throughout the MEC investigation.

Further, in an unusual move, the MEC agreed not “to limit the civil or criminal remedies that may be available to Governor Greitens,” against those who made accusations.

“Eric Greitens is and always has been innocent of these false accusations. Our contention from the beginning was that the accusations against Mr. Greitens were baseless,” said Catherine Hanaway, the leader of Husch Blackwell LLP’s Government Solutions practice team and a former U.S. Attorney.

The MEC order is the result of one of the most thorough and exhaustive investigations in the history of the commission. Overall, the MEC issued 23 subpoenas, conducted 20 interviews, and reviewed roughly 8,000 documents, emails and videos. Over the last two years the Greitens campaign incurred costs of over $1.3 million defending against the allegations.

Governor Greitens said, “It’s good to have been exonerated, and I’m glad to have been vindicated. I’m grateful that the truth has won out, but this was never really about me—they launched this attack because we were fighting for the people of Missouri.”

“I would like to thank Charlie Spies of Dickinson Wright PLLC, and Catherine Hanaway of Husch Blackwell LLP for finally setting the record straight,” Greitens concluded.