From left: Brayden Edwards, Instructor Keith Morgan, Hayden James

Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler (R-MO.) announced the winners of the 2021 Congressional App Challenge for Missouri’s Fourth Congressional District.

Brayden Edwards, a seventh grader at Missouri Military Academy, was awarded first place for his “Avoid the Crystals!” app. Edwards created an original game through his app where players guide a spaceship around the screen trying to avoid crystals.

The second-place winner from Missouri’s Fourth District was the “Shortcuts” app created by Hayden James, a seventh grader at Missouri Military Academy. Theapplication allows users to create links to their most used or favorite websites for easy access.

Over 300 members of the U.S. House of Representatives hosted Congressional App Challenge events in their districts, which aims to engage students in computer science. During the last four months, thousands of students coded original apps nationwide as part of the contest.

First place finishers from each congressional district are invited to showcase their apps to the Members of Congress and members of the tech community at the Congressional App Challenge #HouseOfCode reception in the spring.

For further information, contact Lauren Mann in Congresswoman Hartzler’s Columbia office at (573) 442-9311.