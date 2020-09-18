The monarch is one of the most remarkable insects in Missouri. This majestic butterfly relies on milkweed as its host plant and each female lays 100-300 eggs on the underside of milkweed leaves. Once the caterpillar (larvae) emerges from the egg it will feast on milkweed until it has gone through 5 instars (phases between molts) and is ready to form the chrysalis and transform into the adult butterfly. The entire life cycle takes approximately 30 days from egg to adult. The butterflies migrating south to the Oyamel forest in Mexico are the super generation, 4th generation of monarchs produced in the year. Mid-September is typically when the Kansas City area sees a peak in monarch migration as these super fliers speed through at about 50 miles a day.

Want to be part of the monarch conservation movement? Plant native plants. Monarchs require milkweed and pollinator plants for survival. Check out https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZkF for plant lists and garden design ideas. This Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until plants are gone) the Discovery Center will host Monarch Mania: Plant Giveaway, a drive through event, to support the monarch butterfly. Participants will receive pollinator and milkweed plants along with information on butterfly gardening. Join the mania and learn how you can help the population of the monarch butterfly.

Other upcoming programs for all ages include several sessions of Monarch Tagging, a Family Nature Scavenger Hunt and a virtual program on Fishing Basics. Also, for our littlest visitors we have Babes In The Woods: Insects. Visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z8d for more information and registration.