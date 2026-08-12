Missouri holds a unique place in our nation’s transportation history as the birthplace of the Interstate Highway System. Seventy years ago, construction began on I70 in St. Charles, creating the first segment of what would grow into one of America’s most transformative transportation networks. To commemorate this occasion, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is hosting an anniversary event, Celebrating 70 Years of I-70.

When:

• Friday, Aug. 14.

• Open house from 1 to 3 p.m.

• Ceremony at 1:30 p.m.

Where:

• South Exhibit Hall of the St. Charles Convention Center located at 1 Convention Center Blvd. St. Charles, MO 63303.

Who:

• MoDOT leadership

• Construction industry partners

• Local and state officials

What:

• This anniversary celebration recognizes the vision, partnerships, and innovation that shaped the interstate system and continue to guide its future. It also highlights I70’s lasting impact on Missouri and the nation, including its role in connecting key regions across our state. Join MoDOT to honor I-70’s past while we actively expand its future.

Activities at the event include:

• Formal ceremony at 1:30 p.m.

• Historic photos and displays

• Classic cars

• Appearances from mascots of the I-70 Baseball Series (Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals)

• Photo booth

• Live music

• And more

Missouri’s FY2024 budget, approved through the state legislative process and signed into law by the governor, provides $2.8 billion in General Revenue to build a third lane of I-70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and add a third lane in each direction on nearly 200 miles of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville. Total program completion is anticipated by the end of 2030.

For more information on the Improve I-70 Program and to sign up for program e-mails, visit http://www.modot.org/improvei70.