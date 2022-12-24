The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold formal evidentiary hearings February 21-22, 2023, in a case filed by Evergy Missouri West, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri West which seeks a certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) to operate, manage, maintain and control an existing and operational wind generation facility in Woodward, Ellis and Dewey Counties (near the town of Vici) in Oklahoma known as Persimmon Creek Wind Farm.

These hearings will be held in the Governor Office Building, Room 310, 200 Madison Street, in Jefferson City. This building meets the accessibility standards required by the Americans with Disabilities Act. If you need additional accommodations to participate in these hearings, please call the Public Service Commission’s Hotline at 1-800-392-4211 (voice) or Relay Missouri at 711 before the hearings. These hearings will also be streamed live on the Commission’s website (www.psc.mo.gov).

Evergy Missouri West provides electric service to approximately 336,640 customers in the Missouri counties of Andrew, Atchison, Barton, Bates, Benton, Buchanan, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Clay, Clinton, Dade, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Ray, St. Clair, Vernon and Worth.