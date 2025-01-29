Committee hearings began this week in the Missouri Senate, and two of my bills were heard in the Missouri Senate Local Government, Elections and Pensions Committee. Senate Bill 1, which recognizes the needs of our county officials and Senate Bill 2, pertaining to financial statements of certain local governments; address provisions from a bill passed in 2022 and later declared unconstitutional by the Missouri Supreme Court. The court determined the bill violated our single-subject requirement, not on the merits of what was in the bill.

Also this week, I had the great honor of meeting the renowned economist Dr. Art Laffer. It was a very informative visit!

I will keep you updated on the status of these two proposals, plus all of my legislation, as session continues.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at 573-751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.