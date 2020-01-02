“The last month has been packed full with positive news on agriculture trade. There’s no better time than the holiday season for my fellow farmers and ranchers in Missouri to receive the great news from Washington today that we are one step closer to ratifying the gold standard trade agreement that is USMCA.

“We know that every trade agreement that gets finalized by officials in the United States sends a strong signal to our trade partners across the world that we are all on the same page with agriculture trade: our farmers and ranchers deserve better. With positive trade news being announced on trade with China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil and the European Union recently, there’s something for almost every Missouri farmer to celebrate this year.

“I appreciate the President’s thoughtfulness in his approach to building a stronger trade environment for all Missourians. In the Show Me State, we will wait to celebrate USMCA until Congress shows us a final product crossing the finish line.”

Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn