Missouri has received almost $14 million in funds through the U.S. Department of Energy Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grant program. With these funds, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources will support the reliability of power sector infrastructure so communities have access to affordable, reliable and resilient electricity services.

The distribution of funds will be administered by DNR’s Division of Energy.

“The Grid Resilience Formula Grants will enable communities in Missouri to protect households and businesses from blackouts or power shutdowns during extreme weather,” said Maria Robinson, director of DOE’s Grid Deployment Office. “Projects selected through this program will benefit communities by creating good-paying jobs to deliver clean, affordable and reliable energy across the country.”

“Missouri is no stranger to drought, flooding or tornados – and some of these at the same time,” said DNR Director Dru Buntin. “This funding supports our vision of improving the quality of life for Missouri communities, which includes strengthening and modernizing electricity infrastructure.”

The Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grants are funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and administered by DOE’s Grid Deployment Office. The funding is distributed to states, territories and federally recognized Indian Tribes, including Alaska Native Regional Corporations and Alaska Native Village Corporations.

Funding awards will be based on factors such as population size, land area, probability, severity of disruptive events and a locality’s historical expenditures on mitigation efforts. Priority projects are those that generate the greatest community benefit (whether rural or urban) in reducing the likelihood and consequences of disruptive events.

To learn more, visit dnr.mo.gov/energy/grants-loans/grid-resilience-formula-funding.