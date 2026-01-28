Between football and the 2026 Winter Olympics, there’s a lot for sports fans to love this February. Plenty of retailers capitalize on big events to sell team gear like jerseys, hats and shirts to help fans show their spirit.

However, the online sports gear market can be a target for counterfeiters. In reports to BBB, some consumers said they purchased merchandise that ended up being low quality or different from how it was depicted online, and others said they placed and paid for orders that never arrived.

Collectibles are even trickier. Fans should read listings carefully and be aware that “game-used” and “game-issued” aren’t the same – a game-issued jersey may have been designed for a player to wear, but never worn. And with autographs, buyers need to be on the lookout for forgeries and misleading listings.

Don’t let your team spirit keep you from spotting red flags while you’re shopping. If it’s hard to find information about a retailer, the item is super-cheap, or the reviews are concerning, keep looking.

How can I tell if I’m buying real sports gear from a trusted source?

• Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true. If the price of an item, collectible or not, is significantly less than what it is on other well-known retailers’ sites, it’s a red flag for a potential scam.

• Research the company before you buy. If you want to be certain you’re buying authentic merchandise, it may be safer to stick with well-known, trusted retailers. If a company is unfamiliar to you, check their profile on BBB.org and search BBB Scam Tracker to see if anyone has reported them as a scam. Look for contact information on the company’s website and check for a robust social media presence.

• Think before you click on an ad. Be especially cautious about unsolicited emails and ads on social media sites. Most anyone can put an ad on social media, even for a counterfeit or low-quality product.

• Double-check COAs. Certificates of authenticity (COAs) are usually provided with memorabilia purchases, especially for costly items. A valid COA should state the qualifications and complete contact information of the issuer. Before you trust a COA, ensure it contains full and correct details on who issued it, and then make sure they’re a legitimate and reputable authority. Get a written statement about the item’s physical condition before you purchase it.

What should I do when it’s time to pay?

• Check the site’s security settings. If the site is secure, its URL should start with “https://” and include a lock icon on the purchase or shopping cart page.

• Pay with a credit card. That way, it’s easier to file a dispute if something goes wrong. Scammers might request payment through apps, debit cards or wire transfer – making it more difficult to track and recover your money.

• Keep your receipts. Save a copy of the confirmation email and/or receipt until you receive the item and are fully satisfied.

How do I give feedback about my purchase?

• Leave a review or complaint. Leave an online review or file a complaint with BBB to let others know how your purchase went – whether your experience was positive or negative. If you had a poor experience with a seller, BBB can review your complaint and help you and the business come to a mutually satisfactory resolution.

• Report scams to help protect fans like you. You can report counterfeits and other scams to BBB Scam Tracker, and if you purchased the item from an online marketplace, report the seller to the platform.