SEND A CARD FOR SEPT. 7 – Frances Loncarich will celebrate her 100th birthday on Sept. 7. Due to Covid the family has decided not to have a public birthday party. The family would love for her to receive at least 100 cards for her 100th birthday.

She was born in Trenton and lived there till she was 11 years old and then moved to Neosho. In the early 1940’s, she moved to El Dorado Springs area with her husband Lex (now deceased) and daughter, Ruth Ann. She worked for many years and retired from International Shoe Company as a payroll clerk. She is the mother of Ruth Ann Hutchison, grandmother of Kenney Hutchison and LaDonna Moore, great-grandmother of Marissa Moore, Jadyn Price and Morgan Moore and great-great grandmother of Benson and Charlie Price.

For those who would like to send birthday cards please mail them to Frances Loncarich, 27561 E. Logan Road, Walker, MO 64790