Lifetime Achievement

Winner – Mr. Mark Koca. Our schools have a great impact on our children, families, businesses, and community. As Superintendent of the El Dorado Springs R-2 Schools, Mark Koca has led the District for the past 9 years with dedication to the success of our students. During his tenure as Superintendent, the District passed a $5.4 million bond issue for needed additions to the Middle School and High School including an elevator. He has also overseen the renovation of the track, added new parking around the football stadium, added fencing and a new driveway for the Elementary to improve safety and

security of our students. Additionally, he serves in the El Dorado Springs Municipal Band and has performed since 1974. Before becoming Superintendent, Mr. Koca taught for 22 years including 11 in El Dorado Springs. He was the High School Principal and Superintendent in Humansville before returning to El Dorado Springs as Superintendent in 2011. As the leader of the school district, he has provided wisdom, integrity, fiscal responsibility and most importantly a vision of success for all students, faculty and our community.

RETIREES – Darrell Eason retired from the School Board with 21 years and Mark Koca retired as Superintendent after nine years and 21 years total at El Dorado Springs.